The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026 event is all set to kick off today. The Cupertino-based tech giant's annual developers conference is expected to bring to a close a year's worth of rumours and will be a five-day affair, beginning with a keynote address by Apple CEO Tim Cook. It is also likely that Apple's newly announced CEO, John Ternus, who will take over the helm from Cook later this year, could be seen. WWDC 2026 is expected to showcase Apple's upcoming OS iterations for its portfolio of devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac computer.

The company is also expected to focus on improving its AI offerings, particularly with Siri, in an attempt to fulfil its promise that it made nearly two years ago and catch up to rivals like Google and Samsung.

Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote Time, and How to Watch Livestream

WWDC 2026 will take place from June 8 to June 12 at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will begin with an in-person keynote for select developers by CEO Tim Cook today at 10 am PT (10:30 pm IST). Viewers can stream the developers conference via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Windows PCs, smart TVs, and other devices.

The event will also be accessible online via the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and YouTube channel.

Following the keynote address, Apple will host a Platforms State of the Union at 1 pm PT (1:30 am IST), providing a deeper dive into the advancements made in terms of software and platforms. Like yesteryears, both presentations will be free to watch through Apple's streaming platforms.

You can also watch the keynote address from the video embedded below.

Apple WWDC 2026 Full Schedule

WWDC 2026 is expected to highlight major updates across Apple's platforms, along with new tools and frameworks for developers. The company has also indicated that the event will showcase AI advancements, which are likely to be a key focus this year, following the delayed rollout of Apple Intelligence features, including a smarter version of Siri, which is yet to be released since its announcement at WWDC 2024.

You can read more about what to expect from the Apple WWDC 2026 event here.

Apple's keynote will preview all the updates and changes coming with the next iterations of Apple's OS updates, such as iOS, iPadOS, visionOS, watchOS, and tvOS. These are likely to arrive as iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and so on.

Apple will also host a special in-person experience at Apple Park today. The winners of this year's Swift Student Challenge are invited to the in-person event at Apple Park, while 50 Distinguished Winners will also be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Throughout the week, Apple will host over 100 technical sessions, along with group labs and one-on-one appointments, allowing developers to connect directly with Apple engineers and designers. They will also get access to guides and documentation that offer a deeper insight into the developer conference's highlights and biggest announcements.