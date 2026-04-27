Apple's Tim Cook has held the position of CEO for about 15 years, and recently announced that he will join the company's board of directors, while engaging with policymakers on Apple's behalf. Known for his supply chain expertise, Cook is being succeeded by John Ternus, who was earlier entrusted with the tech giant's product engineering department. However, the outgoing CEO has reportedly left Ternus with a “strong pipeline” of devices, which the tech giant plans to launch in the coming months and years, starting with Apple's first foldable iPhone.

John Ternus Will Reportedly Oversee Launch of Various New Product Categories

In the latest edition of his weekly ‘Power On' newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writes that Apple's outgoing CEO will be leaving Ternus with a “strong pipeline” of upcoming products, with multiple devices either in the development phase or awaiting launch. Within two weeks of him taking charge as Apple's new CEO, the company will reportedly launch its first book-style foldable, expected to be marketed as the iPhone Ultra. The handset is expected to be unveiled along with the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.

Apple reportedly wanted Ternus to host the tech giant's September launch event, which usually sees the debut of its flagship products, including the latest iPhone models. Also, Ternus reportedly oversaw the engineering and development of the rumoured foldable, making him one of the best faces within Apple's fold to introduce the new device, the first from Apple in the category. Further, Ternus' hardware engineering background gives him the experience and knowledge to explain the new product well.

This is said to prepare him for the other new product categories Apple reportedly plans to enter in the coming years. Apart from the first foldable iPhone model, Ternus will reportedly be overseeing the introduction of new AI-powered smart home devices, including a HomePod with a screen, which could be called the Smart Home Hub, a new Tabletop Robot, and new security devices, which might compete with Ring and Google Nest.

Moreover, the Cupertino-based tech giant could launch AI-powered wearables with built-in cameras under the new CEO, including Apple's first smart glasses, AI-backed AirPods with cameras, and the rumoured AI pendant. Lastly, Ternus leadership could also witness the launch of the first MacBook with a touchscreen, which could be launched early next year, new augmented reality (AR) glasses, which could arrive between 2028 and 2030, and the first foldable iPad model, which might boast a 20-inch foldable screen.

Since these products are said to be under development, it is difficult to say whether these new Apple devices will ever see the light of day. Hence, one should take these claims with a grain of salt. We can expect to learn more about the company's upcoming products in the coming months.