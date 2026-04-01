Lava Bold N2 Pro was launched in India this week as the company's latest budget smartphone, offering a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It takes on the Realme P4 Lite 4G and Itel Zeno 100, which debuted in the country in February and January, respectively, in the same price segment. While Lava focuses on delivering a smoother display and a higher-resolution camera at a lower price point, Realme leans towards longer battery life, and Itel touts its smartphone's MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 6 at 12pm IST. The handset is offered in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The Realme P4 Lite 4G starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 11,999. It is available in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.

Itel Zeno 100: The price of the Itel Zeno 100 is marked at Rs. 6,869 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs. 7,289. The handset is available in Pure Black, Silk Green, and Titanium Gold colour options.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Display, Software

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15 and is expected to receive one major update to Android 16 along with two years of security updates.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The Realme P4 Lite 4G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 563 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI.

Itel Zeno 100: The Itel Zeno 100 features a 6.6‑inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15 (Go edition) with itel OS 15, which is optimised for entry‑level hardware and basic everyday usage.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Processor, Battery

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, with support for virtual RAM expansion. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The smartphone runs on the Unisoc T7250 processor with a Mali G57 GPU, coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It houses a larger 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging.

Itel Zeno 100: The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T7100 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging through a USB Type‑C port.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Cameras, Dimensions

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The phone features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Though the dimensions have not been specified, it is said to weigh around 201g.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The device comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94mm and weighs around 201g.

Itel Zeno 100: Itel's handset is equipped with an 8‑megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5‑megapixel front camera. The device measures approximately 164 × 76 × 8 mm, weighs around 184g, and offers a side‑mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Which Should You Buy?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is a good pick if you want a smoother 120Hz display and a sharper 50-megapixel camera at a lower price. The Realme P4 Lite 4G is better suited for those who care more about battery life, as it packs a larger 6,300mAh battery, though it compromises on display smoothness and camera quality. The Itel Zeno 100 offers a 90Hz display, but it trails behind the others in terms of camera resolution and performance.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the highest refresh rate display?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro has a 120Hz displays, while the Realme P4 Lite 4G and Itel Zeno 100 are limited to 90Hz.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Realme P4 Lite 4G has the largest battery at 6,300mAh, compared to 5,000mAh units on the other two.

3. Which phone is best for camera use?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro offers a higher resolution main camera, compared to Realme and Itel's handsets.