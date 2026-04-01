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  • Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava leans on a smoother display at a lower price, while Realme focuses on battery life and Itel highlights its smartphone's durability.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2026 16:35 IST
Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N2 Pro launches with 120Hz display at Rs. 7,999
  • Realme P4 Lite offers larger 6,300mAh battery in this segment
  • Itel Zeno 100 runs on a Unisoc T7100 chip
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Lava Bold N2 Pro was launched in India this week as the company's latest budget smartphone, offering a 6.75-inch 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel rear camera. It takes on the Realme P4 Lite 4G and Itel Zeno 100, which debuted in the country in February and January, respectively, in the same price segment. While Lava focuses on delivering a smoother display and a higher-resolution camera at a lower price point, Realme leans towards longer battery life, and Itel touts its smartphone's MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India. It will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 6 at 12pm IST. The handset is offered in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The Realme P4 Lite 4G starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, while the 4GB + 128GB model costs Rs. 11,999. It is available in Beach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue colourways.

Itel Zeno 100: The price of the Itel Zeno 100 is marked at Rs. 6,869 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs. 7,289. The handset is available in Pure Black, Silk Green, and Titanium Gold colour options.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Display, Software

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The handset features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15 and is expected to receive one major update to Android 16 along with two years of security updates.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The Realme P4 Lite 4G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 563 nits peak brightness. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI.

Itel Zeno 100: The Itel Zeno 100 features a 6.6‑inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15 (Go edition) with itel OS 15, which is optimised for entry‑level hardware and basic everyday usage.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Processor, Battery

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The device is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, with support for virtual RAM expansion. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The smartphone runs on the Unisoc T7250 processor with a Mali G57 GPU, coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It houses a larger 6,300mAh battery with 15W charging.

Itel Zeno 100: The smartphone is powered by the Unisoc T7100 processor, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging through a USB Type‑C port.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Cameras, Dimensions

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The phone features a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. Though the dimensions have not been specified, it is said to weigh around 201g.

Realme P4 Lite 4G: The device comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It measures 167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94mm and weighs around 201g.

Itel Zeno 100: Itel's handset is equipped with an 8‑megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5‑megapixel front camera. The device measures approximately 164 × 76 × 8 mm, weighs around 184g, and offers a side‑mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Realme P4 Lite 4G vs Itel Zeno 100: Which Should You Buy?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is a good pick if you want a smoother 120Hz display and a sharper 50-megapixel camera at a lower price. The Realme P4 Lite 4G is better suited for those who care more about battery life, as it packs a larger 6,300mAh battery, though it compromises on display smoothness and camera quality. The Itel Zeno 100 offers a 90Hz display, but it trails behind the others in terms of camera resolution and performance.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the highest refresh rate display?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro has a 120Hz displays, while the Realme P4 Lite 4G and Itel Zeno 100 are limited to 90Hz.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Realme P4 Lite 4G has the largest battery at 6,300mAh, compared to 5,000mAh units on the other two.

3. Which phone is best for camera use?

The Lava Bold N2 Pro offers a higher resolution main camera, compared to Realme and Itel's handsets.

Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100 vs Realme P4 Lite comparison
  Lava Bold N2 Pro
Lava Bold N2 Pro
Itel Zeno 100
Itel Zeno 100
Realme P4 Lite
Realme P4 Lite
Key Specs
Display6.75-inch6.60-inch6.74-inch
Front Camera13-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel8-megapixel13-megapixel
RAM4GB3GB, 4GB4GB
Storage128GB64GB64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh5000mAh6300mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 15 GoAndroid 15
Processor-Unisoc T7100Unisoc T7250
Resolution-720x1612 pixels720x1,600 pixels
GENERAL
BrandLavaItelRealme
ModelBold N2 ProZeno 100P4 Lite
Release dateMarch 31, 2026March 6, 2026February 20, 2026
AI EnabledNoNo-
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
IP ratingIP54-IP54
Battery capacity (mAh)500050006300
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging10W Fast Charging-15W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNo-
ColoursAurora Gold, Eclipse GreyPure Black, Silk Green, Titanium GoldBeach Gold, Obsidian Black, and Sea Blue
Dimensions (mm)-164.00 x 76.00 x 8.00167.20 x 76.60 x 7.94
Weight (g)-184.00201.00
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz90 Hz90 Hz
Resolution StandardHD+HD+HD+
Screen size (inches)6.756.606.74
Resolution-720x1612 pixels720x1,600 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-267-
HARDWARE
Processor makeUnisoc T7250Unisoc T7100Unisoc T7250
RAM4GB3GB, 4GB4GB
Internal storage128GB64GB64GB, 128GB
Processor-1.8 MHz octa-coreocta-core
Expandable storage-Yes-
Expandable storage type-microSD-
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel8-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras111
Front camera13-megapixel5-megapixel5-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear autofocus--Yes
Rear flash--Yes
Pop-Up Camera--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 15Android 15 GoAndroid 15
Skin-Itel OS 15Realme UI
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.20
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
Wi-Fi standards supported-802.11 a/b/g/n/ac-
USB Type-C-YesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Proximity sensor--Yes
Accelerometer--Yes
Ambient light sensor--Yes
Gyroscope--Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Lava Bold N2 Pro, Realme P4 Lite 4G, Lava Bold N2 Pro Price in India, Realme P4 Lite 4G Price in India, Lava Bold N2 Pro Features, Realme P4 Lite 4G Features, Lava, Realme, Itel Zeno 100, Itel Zeno 100 price in India, Itel Zeno 100 Features, Itel
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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