The budget smartphone segment has also been adversely affected by the increasing memory and storage component prices, just like handsets in the midrange and premium price brackets. However, the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment is arguably the most price-sensitive, with customers looking to get the most value for their money. Recently, multiple tech firms, including Redmi, Realme, and Samsung, launched new smartphone models: the Redmi 15A, Realme P4 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G. All three handsets ship with large batteries.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone priced under Rs. 15,000, we are comparing the price in India, key specifications, and features of the recently launched Redmi 15A 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, to help you make an informed buying decision.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price in India, Availability

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The handset will go on sale in India on April 3 via Flipkart and the Xiaomi online store in Ace Black, Awesome Blue, and Amaze Purple colourways.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option. On the other hand, the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. It is sold in the country via Flipkart in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 15,499. It can be purchased via Amazon in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colourways.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Display, Dimensions

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs about 210g.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The handset is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance. It measures 166.3x78.1x8.4mm, while weighing about 212g.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 16 million colours. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Performance, OS

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G is powered by an octa core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. The SoC has been paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The tech firm promises four years of OS updates and six years of security updates for the phone.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For thermal management, the handset also features Realme's Airflow vapour chamber with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. It ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, and is promised to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is backed by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8. The company promises six years of OS updates and six years of security updates for the phone.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Cameras, Battery

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) primary shooter paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also features an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, it also gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

To simplify it for you, you can consider buying the Redmi 15A 5G if you want a phone with a large display and a decent rear camera. However, if you are looking to click many images with your phone, then the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is a better offering at a slightly higher price. On the other hand, you can consider buying the Realme P4 Lite 5G if you are planning to primarily play games on your handset.

FAQs

1. Which phone's display has the highest refresh rate?

The Realme P4 Lite 5G sports a display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, which is the highest among the three phones.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Realme P4 Lite 5G has the largest battery, packing a 7,000mAh cell.

3. Which phone is best for gaming?

Both Realme P4 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets. However, the Realme P4 Lite 5G also feature a vapour chamber for thermal control, which could help avoid throttling.