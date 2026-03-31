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  • Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Here’s a price and specifications-based comparison of the recently launched Redmi 15A 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2026 18:59 IST
Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Redmi 15A 5G (left) sports a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Redmi 15A 5G features a Unisoc T8300 5G SoC
  • Realme P4 Lite 5G is offered in two colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery
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The budget smartphone segment has also been adversely affected by the increasing memory and storage component prices, just like handsets in the midrange and premium price brackets. However, the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment is arguably the most price-sensitive, with customers looking to get the most value for their money. Recently, multiple tech firms, including Redmi, Realme, and Samsung, launched new smartphone models: the Redmi 15A, Realme P4 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G. All three handsets ship with large batteries.

If you are looking to buy a new smartphone priced under Rs. 15,000, we are comparing the price in India, key specifications, and features of the recently launched Redmi 15A 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, to help you make an informed buying decision.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price in India, Availability

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 14,499 and Rs. 16,499, respectively. The handset will go on sale in India on April 3 via Flipkart and the Xiaomi online store in Ace Black, Awesome Blue, and Amaze Purple colourways.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G arrived in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option. On the other hand, the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. It is sold in the country via Flipkart in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs. 15,499. It can be purchased via Amazon in Blitz Blue and Vibe Violet colourways.

redmi 15a 5g india launch date main

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Display, Dimensions

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G sports a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 800 nits of peak brightness. It ships with an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance. The phone measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs about 210g.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720 x 1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 900 nits of peak brightness. The handset is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance. It measures 166.3x78.1x8.4mm, while weighing about 212g.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G boasts a 6.7-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) PLS LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and 16 million colours. The company claims that the phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It measures 167.4x77.4x8.2mm and weighs about 199g.

realme p4 lite 1

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Performance, OS

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G is powered by an octa core Unisoc T8300 5G chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. The SoC has been paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. It also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone runs on Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The tech firm promises four years of OS updates and six years of security updates for the phone.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, along with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. For thermal management, the handset also features Realme's Airflow vapour chamber with a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area. It ships with Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0, and is promised to receive two years of OS updates and three years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is backed by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. It also features up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Samsung's Android 16-based One UI 8. The company promises six years of OS updates and six years of security updates for the phone.

samsung galaxy m17e 5g samsung

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Cameras, Battery

Redmi 15A 5G: The Redmi 15A 5G carries a dual rear camera setup, led by a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) primary shooter paired with an unspecified secondary camera. The handset also features an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It packs a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Realme P4 Lite 5G: The Realme P4 Lite 5G is equipped with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back with an f/2.2 aperture. Meanwhile, it also gets a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 15W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus, paired with a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) depth sensor. It also features an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

To simplify it for you, you can consider buying the Redmi 15A 5G if you want a phone with a large display and a decent rear camera. However, if you are looking to click many images with your phone, then the Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G is a better offering at a slightly higher price. On the other hand, you can consider buying the Realme P4 Lite 5G if you are planning to primarily play games on your handset.

FAQs

1. Which phone's display has the highest refresh rate?

The Realme P4 Lite 5G sports a display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, which is the highest among the three phones.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Realme P4 Lite 5G has the largest battery, packing a 7,000mAh cell.

3. Which phone is best for gaming?

Both Realme P4 Lite 5G and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets. However, the Realme P4 Lite 5G also feature a vapour chamber for thermal control, which could help avoid throttling.

Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G comparison
  Redmi 15A 5G
Redmi 15A 5G
Realme P4 Lite 5G
Realme P4 Lite 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G
Key Specs
Display6.90-inch6.80-inch6.58-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel5-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera32-megapixel13-megapixel 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB4GB, 6GB
Storage64GB64GB, 128GB128GB
Battery Capacity6300mAh7000mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Processor-Unisoc T7250MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Resolution-720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels
GENERAL
BrandXiaomiRealmeSamsung
ModelRedmi 15A 5GP4 Lite 5GGalaxy M17e 5G
Release dateMarch 27, 2026March 19, 2026March 17, 2026
AI EnabledYes--
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15166.30 x 78.10 x 8.40167.40 x 77.40 x 8.20
Weight (g)210.00212.00199.00
Battery capacity (mAh)630070006000
ColoursAwesome Blue, Amaze Purple, Ace BlackMosaic Blue, Mosaic GreenBlitz Blue and Vibe Violet
IP rating-IP64IP54
Removable battery-NoNo
Fast charging-15W Fast Charging-
Wireless charging--No
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate60 Hz-120 Hz
Screen size (inches)6.906.806.58
Resolution Standard-HD+HD+
Resolution-720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)-256-
HARDWARE
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB4GB, 6GB
Internal storage64GB64GB, 128GB128GB
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
Processor make-Unisoc T7250MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Expandable storage--Yes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--2048
CAMERA
Rear camera32-megapixel13-megapixel (f/2.2)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)
No. of Rear Cameras212
Front camera8-megapixel5-megapixel8-megapixel (f/2.0)
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear autofocus-YesYes
Rear flash-YesYes
Pop-Up Camera-NoNo
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinHyperOS 3.0Realme UI 7.0OneUI 8
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.30Yes, v 5.30
USB OTGYes--
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYes-
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensor-YesYes
Proximity sensor-YesYes
Accelerometer-YesYes
Ambient light sensor-YesYes
Gyroscope-YesYes
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Further reading: Redmi 15A 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G, Redmi 15A 5G Price in India, Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Price in India, Redmi 15A 5G Specifications, Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Specifications, Comparison, Redmi, Realme, Samsung
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Redmi 15A 5G vs Realme P4 Lite 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared
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