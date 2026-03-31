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Lava Bold N2 Pro Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Bold N2 Pro is available in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 March 2026 11:30 IST
Lava Bold N2 Pro Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold N2 Pro is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N2 Pro is the company's latest entry-level smartphone
  • The handset is priced at Rs. 7,999 in India
  • The Lava Bold N2 Pro has a 6.75-inch LCD screen
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Lava Bold N2 Pro was launched in India on Tuesday, and the entry-level smartphone from the company is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It supports 4G connectivity and runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box. The handset comes in two colour options, and it packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at up to 18W via a USB Type-C port. It runs on an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset and has 4GB of RAM, along with 128GB of built-in storage.

Lava Bold N2 Pro Price in India, Availability

The Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999, according to the company. The smartphone will go on sale via Flipkart starting April 6, at 12pm (noon). The Bold N2 Pro is available in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options.

Lava Bold N2 Pro Specifications, Features

Lava's latest budget smartphone is a dual SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 15, and the company says it will receive one major software update to Android 16, and two years of security updates. It is equipped with a Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. Lava says that the phone can also utilise 4G of unused storage as virtual memory.

To capture photos and videos, the Lava Bold N2 Pro has a 50-megapixel rear camera. On the front, there's an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, according to the company. The phone sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel that refreshes at 120Hz.

You get 128GB of built-in storage on the Lava Bold N2 Pro. The smartphone supports Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity. It also has a USB Type-C port, and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at up to 18W. 

Lava Bold N2 Pro

Lava Bold N2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
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Further reading: Lava Bold N2 Pro, Lava Bold N2 Pro Price in India, Lava Bold N2 Pro Specifications, Lava Bold N2 Pro Features, Lava
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
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Lava Bold N2 Pro Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
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