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Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Poco C81x is equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 April 2026 13:00 IST
Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N2 Pro has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel
  • Poco C81x 4G carries a 5,200mAh battery
  • Itel Zeno 100 has an 8‑megapixel rear camera
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Smartphones priced under Rs. 10,000 are still a popular choice for buyers in India on a budget, and this segment sees frequent launches with various models designed for basic daily calling, messaging, YouTube and other essential apps. The Poco C81x 4G was launched in the country this week as the latest entrant in Poco's budget lineup. The handset priced below Rs. 10,000 uses an octa core Unisoc chip and has a single rear camera unit. The new Poco phone competes with the likes of Lava Bold N2 Pro and Itel Zeno 100 in the affordable phone category in India. All three are 4G handsets, and they have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh and above.

Here we are comparing the Poco C81x 4G against the Lava Bold N2 Pro and Itel Zeno 100 based on their pricing and key specifications.

Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Price in India, Colourways

Poco C81x 4G: Poco C81x is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 3GB RAM and 64GB storage model in India. You can buy it in Elite Black and Ice Blue finishes.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The Lava Bold N2 Pro is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option in India. It is available in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options.

Itel Zeno 100: This 4G phone costs Rs. 6,869 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Itel Zeno 100 costs Rs. 7,289. It is available in Pure Black, Silk Green, and Titanium Gold shades.

Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Display, Software

Poco C81x 4G: The newly launched Poco C81x sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate and up to 650 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 15.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The Lava Bold N2 Pro has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15, but the company has promised to provide an upgrade to Android 16 and two years of security updates.

Itel Zeno 100: Finally, the Itel Zeno 100 boasts a 6.6‑inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 15 (Go edition).

Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Processor, Battery

Poco C81x 4G: The Poco C81x 4G has an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset under the hood alongside 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a MicroSD card. It carries a 5,200mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The Lava Bold N2 Pro also runs on the same Unisoc T7250 chipset, and it has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Itel Zeno 100: The Itel Zeno 100 has a Unisoc T7100 processor under the hood alongside up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. You will get a 5,000mAh battery in this device with support for 10W wired charging.

Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Cameras, Dimensions

Poco C81x 4G: On the rear, the Poco C81x has a single 13-megapixel camera. It features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 171.79x77.8x8.26mm and weighs about 193g.

Lava Bold N2 Pro: The Lava Bold N2 Pro flaunts a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The company has yet to reveal the dimensions of the phone, but it weighs around 201g.

Itel Zeno 100: For optics, the Itel Zeno 100 has an 8‑megapixel rear camera. On the front, it carries a 5‑megapixel sensor. 164X76X8.49mm, weighs around 184g.

The Poco C81x has an IP52 rating for dust and splash resistance, while the Lava Bold N2 Pro has an IP54 rating. 

Poco C81x 4G vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100: Which Should You Buy?

Among the three, the 120Hz refresh rate display and the 5,200mAh battery are big advantages for Poco C81x. It is a good pick for general users and students who need a smoother display and longer user time. Both Poco C81x 4G and Lava Bold N2 Pro run on the same Unisoc chipset. The Lava Bold N2 Pro is the best choice for photography fans as it offers a 50-megapixel rear camera at an affordable price. The Itel Zeno 100 is the most affordable option among the three, with basic features.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the best battery life?

Battery life will vary based on usage, but here the Poco C81x 4G has the largest battery with 5,200mAh capacity.

2. Do all three phones support 5G?

No, the Poco C81x 4G, Lava Bold N2 Pro and Itel Zeno 100 are 4G smartphones.

3. Which chipset does the Itel Zeno 100 use? 

The Itel Zeno 100 runs on a Unisoc T7100 processor.

4. What are the colour options of the Poco C81x?

You can buy the Poco C81x in Elite Black and Ice Blue colourways in India.

Poco C81x vs Lava Bold N2 Pro vs Itel Zeno 100 comparison
  Poco C81x
Poco C81x
Lava Bold N2 Pro
Lava Bold N2 Pro
Itel Zeno 100
Itel Zeno 100
Key Specs
Display6.88-inch6.75-inch6.60-inch
ProcessorUnisoc T7250-Unisoc T7100
Front Camera8-megapixel13-megapixel5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel50-megapixel8-megapixel
RAM3GB4GB3GB, 4GB
Storage64GB128GB64GB
Battery Capacity5200mAh5000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 15Android 15Android 15 Go
Resolution720x1640 pixels-720x1612 pixels
GENERAL
BrandPocoLavaItel
ModelC81xBold N2 ProZeno 100
Release dateApril 23, 2026March 31, 2026March 6, 2026
AI EnabledYesNoNo
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)171.79 x 77.80 x 8.26-164.00 x 76.00 x 8.00
Weight (g)193.00-184.00
IP ratingIP52IP54-
Battery capacity (mAh)520050005000
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging15W Fast Charging10W Fast Charging-
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursElite Black, Ice BlueAurora Gold, Eclipse GreyPure Black, Silk Green, Titanium Gold
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz90 Hz
Resolution StandardHD+HD+HD+
Screen size (inches)6.886.756.60
Resolution720x1640 pixels-720x1612 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)--267
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz MHz octa-core-1.8 MHz octa-core
Processor makeUnisoc T7250Unisoc T7250Unisoc T7100
RAM3GB4GB3GB, 4GB
Internal storage64GB128GB64GB
Expandable storageYes-Yes
Expandable storage typemicroSD-microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)2048--
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel50-megapixel8-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras111
Rear autofocusYes--
Rear flashYes--
Front camera8-megapixel13-megapixel5-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo--
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 15Android 15Android 15 Go
Skin--Itel OS 15
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.20YesYes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYes-Yes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi standards supported--802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYes--
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYes--
Proximity sensorYes--
AccelerometerYes--
Ambient light sensorYes--
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Further reading: Poco C81x, Poco C81x Price in India, Lava Bold N2 Pro, Itel Zeno 100, Itel Zeno 100 Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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