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Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G India Launch Date Set for March 31, Company Reveals Key Specifications

Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will be available in two colour options in India.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 March 2026 12:21 IST
Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G India Launch Date Set for March 31, Company Reveals Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G (pictured) has a 50-megapixel rear camera

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Highlights
  • Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G has a 5,000mAh battery
  • The smartphone runs on Android 15
  • The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will sport a 6.67-inch display
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Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will launch in India on Tuesday, according to a landing page for the smartphone on an e-commerce website. The upcoming handset supports 4G connectivity and runs on a Unisoc T7250 chip with Android 15. Lava has equipped the Bold N2 Pro 4G with a 6.67-inch LCD screen that refreshes at 120Hz and a 50-megapixel rear camera. The smartphone also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will be sold in two colour options in India.

Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G Specifications, Colour Options

The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will launch in India on March 31 (that's Tuesday) at 12pm (noon). A microsite for the smartphone on Flipkart has revealed that the Bold N2 Pro 4G will be available in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Gray colour options in India. The handset runs on Android 15, according to the landing page, which states that it will not include bloatware and advertisements.

Thanks to the Flipkart microsite, we know that the Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will be equipped with a Unisoc T7250 chip, paired with 4GB of RAM. It will also have 64GB of built-in storage. It's currently unclear whether there will be other memory configurations when the phone is launched.

The Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will be equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera. The company has yet to reveal the specifications of the other cameras on the handset, including the selfie shooter. The smartphone has a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen that refreshes at 120Hz.

According to the landing page, the Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port. The smartphone has an IP54 rating, which means it should be able to handle dust and a few splashes of water. More details about the smartphone, including its price and availability, are expected to be revealed when the smartphone is launched on Tuesday.

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Further reading: Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G, Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G Specifications, Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G Features, Lava
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
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Lava Bold N2 Pro 4G India Launch Date Set for March 31, Company Reveals Key Specifications
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