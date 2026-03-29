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Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Poco X8 Pro Max offer IP68 ratings, while the Vivo V70 has IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 March 2026 12:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy A37 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display

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Highlights
  • Here's comparison between Galaxy A37 5G, Poco X8 Pro Max and Vivo V70
  • Poco X8 Pro Max has a 6.83-inch AMOLED display
  • Samsung Galaxy A37 and Poco X8 Pro Max offer IP68 ratings
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Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A37 earlier this week, adding a new option to the mid-premium segment in India. The new Galaxy A series phone will rival the recently released Poco X8 Pro Max and Vivo V70 in the Indian market in the same price segment. All three models have the latest chipsets, AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, and 50-megapixel rear camera units. The Galaxy A37 standout with the longer software support while  9,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset are the key highlights of  Poco X8 Pro Max. The Vivo V70 offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and Zeiss branded cameras. 

Here's a quick comparison of the Samsung Galaxy A37 with the Poco X8 Pro Max and Vivo V70 based on their price in India and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The newly launched handset costs Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. You can buy this model in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Poco X8 Pro Max: Price of the Poco X8 Pro Max starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 46,999. It is released in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Vivo V70: The price of the Vivo V70 is set at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy A37: The Galaxy A37 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Samsung's Vision Booster technology. It ships with One UI 8.5 interface based on Android 16, and Samsung has promised to provide six generations of Android and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates for this model.

Poco X8 Pro Max: You will get a 6.83-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X8 Pro Max with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It came with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Vivo V70: Vivo V70 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Chipset, Battery

Samsung Galaxy A37: Samsung has not officially revealed the name of the chip it has used in Galaxy A37, but it is believed to be the Exynos 1480 chip. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Like the recent A series phones, it carries a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.

Poco X8 Pro Max: The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It boasts a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The battery is said to last up to three days on a single charge.

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 has a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Vivo has packed a 6,500mAh battery on this phone with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy A37: Samsung has packed a familiar triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy A37, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also includes an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. In terms of dimensions, it measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g

Poco X8 Pro Max: The dual rear camera setup of the Poco X8 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it carries a 20-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.9×77.9×8.2mm and weighs 218g.

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 157.52×74.33×7.59mm and weighs around 194g.

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Poco X8 Pro Max offer IP68 ratings, making them resistant to dust and water. In comparison, the Vivo V70 has IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Which One Should You Buy?

If you're looking for a mid-range smartphone for longer use with the best software support, reliable performance and decent specifications, then the Galaxy A37 is the best bet. Customers preferring gaming, a powerful chipset and a bigger battery can opt for the Poco X8 Pro Max. The Vivo V70 is suitable for buyers who need better image processing, a slim build and a balance of all features.

FAQ

1. What is the display of the Samsung Galaxy A37?

Samsung Galaxy A37 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

2. What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A37?

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A37 with a 5,000mAh battery unit.

3. Which chipset powers the Vivo V70?

The Vivo V70 runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

4. Which phone is best for gaming performance among the three?

The Poco X8 Pro Max is the model suitable for gaming. It has a powerful chipset and a large battery for gaming. 

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G vs Poco X8 Pro Max 5G vs Vivo V70 comparison
  Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G
Vivo V70
Vivo V70
Key Specs
Display6.70-inch6.83-inch6.59-inch
Front Camera12-megapixel 20-megapixel50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM6GB12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage128GB256GB, 512GB256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh9000mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution2340x1080 pixels-1,260x2,750 pixels
Processor--Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
GENERAL
BrandSamsungPocoVivo
ModelGalaxy A37 5GX8 Pro Max 5GV70
AI EnabledYes--
Body typeGlass--
Dimensions (mm)162.90 x 78.20 x 7.40-157.52 x 74.33 x 7.59
Weight (g)196.00-194.00
IP ratingIP68IP69KIP69
Battery capacity (mAh)500090006500
Removable batteryNo-No
Wireless chargingNoYesNo
ColoursAwesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome GraygreenBlack, Blue, WhiteLemon Yellow and Passion Red
Release date-March 17, 2026February 19, 2026
Launched in India-YesYes
Fast charging-100W Fast Charging90W Fast Charging
Wireless Charging Type-27W-
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+1.5K-
Screen size (inches)6.706.836.59
Resolution2340x1080 pixels-1,260x2,750 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)--459
HARDWARE
RAM6GB12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage128GB256GB, 512GB256GB
Expandable storageYes-No
Expandable storage typemicroSD--
Expandable storage up to (GB)1000--
Processor make-MediaTek Dimensity 9500sQualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Processor--octa-core
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel + 12-megapixel (f/2.2) + 5-megapixel (f/2.4)50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel (f/2.65) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras323
Front camera12-megapixel (f/2.2)20-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)Ultra Wide-Angle--
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)Macro--
Rear autofocus--Yes
Rear flash--Yes
Pop-Up Camera--No
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinOne UI 8.5HyperOS 3OriginOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth-YesYes, v 5.40
USB Type-C-YesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-YesYes
NFC--Yes
Number of SIMs--2
SIM 1
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
5G--Yes
SIM 2
SIM Type--Nano-SIM
4G/ LTE--Yes
5G--Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
Compass/ Magnetometer--Yes
Proximity sensor--Yes
Accelerometer--Yes
Ambient light sensor--Yes
Gyroscope--Yes
Temperature sensor--Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A37 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy A37 5G, Vivo V70, Vivo V70 vs Samsung Galaxy A37, Vivo, Samsung, Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70, Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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