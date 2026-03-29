Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy A37 earlier this week, adding a new option to the mid-premium segment in India. The new Galaxy A series phone will rival the recently released Poco X8 Pro Max and Vivo V70 in the Indian market in the same price segment. All three models have the latest chipsets, AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, and 50-megapixel rear camera units. The Galaxy A37 standout with the longer software support while 9,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset are the key highlights of Poco X8 Pro Max. The Vivo V70 offers a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and Zeiss branded cameras.

Here's a quick comparison of the Samsung Galaxy A37 with the Poco X8 Pro Max and Vivo V70 based on their price in India and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Price in India

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The newly launched handset costs Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. You can buy this model in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

Poco X8 Pro Max: Price of the Poco X8 Pro Max starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant, while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 46,999. It is released in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Vivo V70: The price of the Vivo V70 is set at Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs. 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Display, OS

Samsung Galaxy A37: The Galaxy A37 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports Samsung's Vision Booster technology. It ships with One UI 8.5 interface based on Android 16, and Samsung has promised to provide six generations of Android and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates for this model.

Poco X8 Pro Max: You will get a 6.83-inch AMOLED display on the Poco X8 Pro Max with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It came with Xiaomi's Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Vivo V70: Vivo V70 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. It runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Chipset, Battery

Samsung Galaxy A37: Samsung has not officially revealed the name of the chip it has used in Galaxy A37, but it is believed to be the Exynos 1480 chip. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Like the recent A series phones, it carries a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.

Poco X8 Pro Max: The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It boasts a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. The battery is said to last up to three days on a single charge.

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 has a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC under the hood, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. Vivo has packed a 6,500mAh battery on this phone with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Cameras, Dimensions

Samsung Galaxy A37: Samsung has packed a familiar triple rear camera unit of the Galaxy A37, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also includes an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. In terms of dimensions, it measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g

Poco X8 Pro Max: The dual rear camera setup of the Poco X8 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it carries a 20-megapixel front camera. It measures 162.9×77.9×8.2mm and weighs 218g.

Vivo V70: The Vivo V70 features a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with OIS support, a 50-megapixel Telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. There is a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It measures 157.52×74.33×7.59mm and weighs around 194g.

Samsung Galaxy A37 and Poco X8 Pro Max offer IP68 ratings, making them resistant to dust and water. In comparison, the Vivo V70 has IP68 + IP69 ratings.

Samsung Galaxy A37 vs Poco X8 Pro Max vs Vivo V70: Which One Should You Buy?

If you're looking for a mid-range smartphone for longer use with the best software support, reliable performance and decent specifications, then the Galaxy A37 is the best bet. Customers preferring gaming, a powerful chipset and a bigger battery can opt for the Poco X8 Pro Max. The Vivo V70 is suitable for buyers who need better image processing, a slim build and a balance of all features.

FAQ

1. What is the display of the Samsung Galaxy A37?

Samsung Galaxy A37 sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

2. What is the battery capacity of the Samsung Galaxy A37?

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A37 with a 5,000mAh battery unit.

3. Which chipset powers the Vivo V70?

The Vivo V70 runs on a 4nm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC

4. Which phone is best for gaming performance among the three?

The Poco X8 Pro Max is the model suitable for gaming. It has a powerful chipset and a large battery for gaming.