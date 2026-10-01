Say you've set aside around Rs. 15,000 for a new 5G phone. At that price, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G and Mivi One 5G all make a case for your money, but they do so in very different ways. HMD pairs a full-HD+ 120Hz display with 33W charging, Lava goes with a 120Hz screen and a 6,000mAh battery, while Mivi keeps the entry price below Rs. 15,000 and offers up to 8GB of RAM. With all three now competing in this price range, here's how they compare.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Specifications at a Glance

Specifications Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Mivi One 5G Display 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD, 120Hz 6.745-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz Resolution HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) full-HD+ HD+ Processor Unisoc T8200 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 RAM 6GB 6GB, 8GB 4GB, 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB Rear camera 50MP 64MP Sony IMX682 + 2MP 50MP + 2MP Front camera 8MP 13MP 8MP Battery 6,000mAh 6,000mAh 6,000mAh Charging 18W 33W 18W Operating system Android 16 Android 16 Android 16 5G Yes Yes Yes IP rating — — IP64 Weight 207g 197g 210g Colours Akash Blue, Nanda Silver Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple, Silver Mist Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, Navy Blue

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: Lava offers the Shark 2 Pro 5G phone in just one 6GB + 128GB configuration at Rs. 16,699. It is available in Akash Blue and Nanda Silver through the company's online and offline retail channels.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: The 6GB + 128GB variant of the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G costs Rs. 15,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999. The phone comes in Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple and Silver Mist colourways.

Mivi One 5G: The Mivi One 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB models cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is offered in Blue, Burgundy, Green, Navy Blue, and Pink shades. The first sale is scheduled for October 8 on Flipkart.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Display, Software

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: The phone has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16 without a heavily customised interface and is promised one OS upgrade and two years of security updates. Lava also includes its Vayu AI chatbot.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: HMD uses a larger 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 16 and is set to receive two years of security updates. It also comes with Indus AI by Sarvam, which supports more than 22 Indian languages.

Mivi One 5G: The handset features a 6.745-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and ships with stock Android 16. Mivi says the phone will receive software updates through Android 18. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has the highest display resolution among the three, while both the Lava and HMD phones offer 120Hz refresh rates. The Mivi One 5G drops to 90Hz but matches the others on Android 16.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Processor, Battery

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: The phone runs on the Unisoc T8200 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Lava also offers up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion. A 6,000mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 18W wired charging.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 6,000mAh battery supports 33W wired charging, making it the fastest-charging phone of the three.

Mivi One 5G: Mivi has equipped the phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery, but charging is limited to 18W.

All three phones have 6,000mAh batteries, but the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G stands out with 33W charging support. The Mivi One 5G and Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G both support 18W charging.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: The phone has a 50-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also supports Dual View Video and 2K video recording at 30fps. On the dimensions front, it measures 168.29x77.64x8.68mm and weighs 207g.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: HMD opts for a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor, while selfies are handled by a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone weighs 197g and measures 168.4mm in height.

Mivi One 5G: Mivi uses a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 168.2mm in height, has a thickness of 9.15mm and weighs 210g. It also carries an IP64 dust and splash-resistance rating.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G stands out with the highest-resolution cameras of the three, while the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G adds 2K video recording. The Mivi One 5G, meanwhile, is the heaviest of the three and also has the greatest listed thickness.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The three phones make different compromises at roughly the same price, so the better fit depends on what you prioritise. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G is the more display-focused option, with its full-HD+ resolution, while its 33W charging and higher-resolution cameras give it an edge in two other areas. Meanwhile, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G takes a simpler approach, offering a single configuration but pairing its 120Hz display and clean Android 16 experience with a large battery and 2K video recording.

The Mivi One 5G, on the other hand, takes a slightly different route by starting below the Rs. 15,000 mark and giving buyers more choice over RAM. Its expandable storage and stock Android 16 software also make it a more flexible option for someone who wants to spend less upfront. The trade-offs are its 90Hz HD+ display and slower 18W charging.

For buyers who care about the screen and charging, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has the more feature-rich hardware. The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is a simpler alternative with fewer configuration choices, while the Mivi One 5G puts more emphasis on price and flexibility.

FAQs

1. Are the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G and Mivi One 5G similarly priced? Yes, all three are positioned around the Rs. 15,000 price segment. 2. Do all three phones have the same battery capacity? Yes, each phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, although the HMD model charges faster at 33W. 3. Which of the three phones offers the most configurations? The Mivi One 5G gives buyers the most RAM choices, with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB options.