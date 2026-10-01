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  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three phones fall around the Rs. 15,000 mark, putting them in direct competition for buyers looking for an affordable 5G smartphone.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 17:47 IST
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G

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Highlights
  • Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G supports 2K video recording
  • HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has the highest-resolution cameras
  • All three phones feature 6,000mAh batteries
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Say you've set aside around Rs. 15,000 for a new 5G phone. At that price, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G and Mivi One 5G all make a case for your money, but they do so in very different ways. HMD pairs a full-HD+ 120Hz display with 33W charging, Lava goes with a 120Hz screen and a 6,000mAh battery, while Mivi keeps the entry price below Rs. 15,000 and offers up to 8GB of RAM. With all three now competing in this price range, here's how they compare.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Specifications at a Glance

Specifications Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G Mivi One 5G
Display 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD, 120Hz 6.745-inch HD+ LCD, 90Hz
Resolution HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) full-HD+ HD+
Processor Unisoc T8200 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM 6GB 6GB, 8GB 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB 128GB 128GB
Rear camera 50MP 64MP Sony IMX682 + 2MP 50MP + 2MP
Front camera 8MP 13MP 8MP
Battery 6,000mAh 6,000mAh 6,000mAh
Charging 18W 33W 18W
Operating system Android 16 Android 16 Android 16
5G Yes Yes Yes
IP rating IP64
Weight 207g 197g 210g
Colours Akash Blue, Nanda Silver Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple, Silver Mist Blue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, Navy Blue

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: Lava offers the Shark 2 Pro 5G phone in just one 6GB + 128GB configuration at Rs. 16,699. It is available in Akash Blue and Nanda Silver through the company's online and offline retail channels.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: The 6GB + 128GB variant of the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G costs Rs. 15,999, while the 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 17,999. The phone comes in Aqua Green, Cosmic Purple and Silver Mist colourways.

Mivi One 5G: The Mivi One 5G starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB and the 8GB + 128GB models cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. It is offered in Blue, Burgundy, Green, Navy Blue, and Pink shades. The first sale is scheduled for October 8 on Flipkart.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Display, Software

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: The phone has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16 without a heavily customised interface and is promised one OS upgrade and two years of security updates. Lava also includes its Vayu AI chatbot.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: HMD uses a larger 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone runs Android 16 and is set to receive two years of security updates. It also comes with Indus AI by Sarvam, which supports more than 22 Indian languages.

Mivi One 5G: The handset features a 6.745-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and ships with stock Android 16. Mivi says the phone will receive software updates through Android 18. It also has an IP64 rating for dust and water protection.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has the highest display resolution among the three, while both the Lava and HMD phones offer 120Hz refresh rates. The Mivi One 5G drops to 90Hz but matches the others on Android 16.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Processor, Battery

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: The phone runs on the Unisoc T8200 chipset and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Lava also offers up to 6GB of virtual RAM expansion. A 6,000mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 18W wired charging.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage. Its 6,000mAh battery supports 33W wired charging, making it the fastest-charging phone of the three.

Mivi One 5G: Mivi has equipped the phone with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, alongside up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also packs a 6,000mAh battery, but charging is limited to 18W.

All three phones have 6,000mAh batteries, but the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G stands out with 33W charging support. The Mivi One 5G and Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G both support 18W charging.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G: The phone has a 50-megapixel AI rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also supports Dual View Video and 2K video recording at 30fps. On the dimensions front, it measures 168.29x77.64x8.68mm and weighs 207g.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G: HMD opts for a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary camera, paired with a 2-megapixel macro sensor, while selfies are handled by a 13-megapixel front camera. The phone weighs 197g and measures 168.4mm in height.

Mivi One 5G: Mivi uses a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 168.2mm in height, has a thickness of 9.15mm and weighs 210g. It also carries an IP64 dust and splash-resistance rating.

The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G stands out with the highest-resolution cameras of the three, while the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G adds 2K video recording. The Mivi One 5G, meanwhile, is the heaviest of the three and also has the greatest listed thickness.

Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G: Which Should You Buy?

The three phones make different compromises at roughly the same price, so the better fit depends on what you prioritise. The HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G is the more display-focused option, with its full-HD+ resolution, while its 33W charging and higher-resolution cameras give it an edge in two other areas. Meanwhile, the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G takes a simpler approach, offering a single configuration but pairing its 120Hz display and clean Android 16 experience with a large battery and 2K video recording.

The Mivi One 5G, on the other hand, takes a slightly different route by starting below the Rs. 15,000 mark and giving buyers more choice over RAM. Its expandable storage and stock Android 16 software also make it a more flexible option for someone who wants to spend less upfront. The trade-offs are its 90Hz HD+ display and slower 18W charging.

For buyers who care about the screen and charging, the HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G has the more feature-rich hardware. The Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G is a simpler alternative with fewer configuration choices, while the Mivi One 5G puts more emphasis on price and flexibility.

FAQs

1. Are the Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G and Mivi One 5G similarly priced?

Yes, all three are positioned around the Rs. 15,000 price segment.

2. Do all three phones have the same battery capacity?

Yes, each phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, although the HMD model charges faster at 33W.

3. Which of the three phones offers the most configurations?

The Mivi One 5G gives buyers the most RAM choices, with 4GB, 6GB and 8GB options.

HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G vs Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G vs Mivi One 5G comparison
  HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G
HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G
Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G
Mivi One 5G
Mivi One 5G
Key Specs
Display6.78-inch6.75-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300Unisoc T8200-
Front Camera13-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel50-megapixel
RAM6GB, 8GB6GB4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB
Battery Capacity6000mAh6000mAh6000mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution-720x1600 pixels-
GENERAL
BrandHMDLavaMivi
ModelVibe 2 Pro 5GShark 2 Pro 5GOne 5G
Release dateSeptember 29, 2026September 29, 2026September 24, 2026
AI EnabledYesYes-
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Battery capacity (mAh)600060006000
Fast charging33W Fast Charging18W Fast Charging-
ColoursAqua Green, Cosmic Purple, Silver MistAkash Blue and Nanda SilverBlue, Burgundy, Pink, Green, and Navy Blue
Body type-Polycarbonate-
Dimensions (mm)-168.29 x 77.64 x 8.68-
Weight (g)-207.00210.00
IP rating-IP64IP64
Removable battery-No-
Wireless charging-No-
Height--168.2
Thickness--9.15
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz90 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+HD+HD+
Screen size (inches)6.786.756.70
Resolution-720x1600 pixels-
Pixels per inch (PPI)-260-
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core-
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 6300Unisoc T8200Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM6GB, 8GB6GB4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB
CAMERA
Rear camera64-megapixel + 2-megapixel50-megapixel50-megapixel
No. of Rear Cameras212
Rear flashYesYes-
Front camera13-megapixel8-megapixel8-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear autofocus-Yes-
Pop-Up Camera-No-
Front autofocus-No-
Front flash-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 5.40-
USB Type-CYesYes-
Number of SIMs-2-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIM-
4G/ LTE-Yes-
5G-Yes-
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIM-
4G/ LTE-Yes-
5G-Yes-
SENSORS
Face unlock-Yes-
Fingerprint sensor-Yes-
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes-
Proximity sensor-Yes-
Accelerometer-Yes-
Ambient light sensor-Yes-
Gyroscope-Yes-
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Further reading: Lava Shark 2 Pro 5G, HMD Vibe 2 Pro 5G, Mivi One 5G, budgets 5G smartphones in India
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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