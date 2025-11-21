Lava Shark 2 4G was unveiled in India last month as the company's latest addition to its Shark smartphone lineup. Now, the Noida-based smartphone maker is reportedly preparing to launch another handset with 5G connectivity. Expected to launch as the Lava Shark Pro 5G, the phone is now listed on the IMEI database, in a sign that it will be launched soon. More details about the purported Shark Pro 5G might surface online in the coming days or weeks. The handset was spotted on the IMEI website a day after the company launched the Lava Agni 4 with a dual rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Shark Pro 5G Tipped to be a Premium Offering in the Shark Lineup

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Lava Shark Pro 5G will soon launch in India as the latest model in the Shark series. The phone has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number LXX527. However, its specifications, features, exact launch date, and pricing remain under wraps. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the handset, the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

This would be the fourth phone in the smartphone maker's Shark series, after the Lava Shark 2, Shark 5G, and Lava Shark. This comes soon after the company launched the Lava Agni 4 in India, with a 120Hz refresh rate display and 5,000mAh battery.

In October, the Indian company unveiled the Lava Shark 2 at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. To recap, the Shark 2 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which has been coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Shark 2 carries a single 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It also gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.