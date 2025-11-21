Technology News
Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Lava Shark Pro 5G has reportedly been listed on the IMEI database with the model number LXX527.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 November 2025 18:55 IST
Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark 2 (pictured) was launched by the company in October

Highlights
  • Lava Shark Pro 5G might offer some upgrades over the Shark 2
  • The new Shark Pro model is said to ship with 5G connectivity
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Lava Shark 2 4G was unveiled in India last month as the company's latest addition to its Shark smartphone lineup. Now, the Noida-based smartphone maker is reportedly preparing to launch another handset with 5G connectivity. Expected to launch as the Lava Shark Pro 5G, the phone is now listed on the IMEI database, in a sign that it will be launched soon. More details about the purported Shark Pro 5G might surface online in the coming days or weeks. The handset was spotted on the IMEI website a day after the company launched the Lava Agni 4 with a dual rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Shark Pro 5G Tipped to be a Premium Offering in the Shark Lineup

Tech blogger Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) claims that the Lava Shark Pro 5G will soon launch in India as the latest model in the Shark series. The phone has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database with the model number LXX527. However, its specifications, features, exact launch date, and pricing remain under wraps. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the handset, the information should be taken with a grain of salt.

This would be the fourth phone in the smartphone maker's Shark series, after the Lava Shark 2, Shark 5G, and Lava Shark. This comes soon after the company launched the Lava Agni 4 in India, with a 120Hz refresh rate display and 5,000mAh battery.

In October, the Indian company unveiled the Lava Shark 2 at a starting price of Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. To recap, the Shark 2 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is an octa core Unisoc T7250 chipset, which has been coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Shark 2 carries a single 50-megapixel rear camera setup. It also gets an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phone ships with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging support.

Lava Shark 2 G

Lava Shark 2 G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Lava Agni 4

Lava Agni 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Further reading: Lava Shark Pro 5G, Lava Shark Pro 5G India launch, Lava Shark 2, Lava
Lava Shark Pro 5G Reportedly Listed on IMEI Website, Hinting at Imminent Launch
