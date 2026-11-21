Smartphone market in India has seen a lot of action in 2026. With most of the models witnessing significant price hikes due to the ongoing RAMageddon, the RAM and storage crisis, OEMs have started focusing on offering more value in the sub-Rs. 35,000 price range. Apart from this, battery capacities and display refresh rates have also jumped. Two such mid-range handsets, dubbed the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and Realme P4 Power 5G, were launched in the country earlier this year. Both handsets compete with each other on multiple fronts, while also offering various unique features, like battery life and camera performance.

To help you make an informed buying decision, we have compared the price, key specifications, and features of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion and Realme P4 Power 5G.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Realme P4 Power 5G: Price in India, Colour Options

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is currently listed on the company's website at a starting price of Rs. 30,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at Rs. 32,999, Rs. 34,999, and Rs. 36,999, respectively. It is offered in Pantone Blue Surf, Pantone Country Air, Pantone Orient Blue, and Pantone Silhouette colour options.

Realme P4 Power 5G: The Realme P4 Power 5G is available for purchase in India via the Realme online store at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 37,999, respectively. However, the 12GB + 256GB option is currently listed as out of stock. The phone ships in TransBlue, TransOrange, and TransSilver colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Realme P4 Power 5G: Design and Display

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion sports the signature Motorola design, with a curved rear panel and a square-shaped camera module. On the front, it has a hole-punch display cutout for the selfie camera. The handset ships with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The phone sports a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, and up to 5,200 nits peak brightness.

Realme P4 Power 5G: The Realme P4 Power 5G features a unique rear panel, sporting a square-shaped camera island and a horizontal pattern next to the deco. It also has a hole-punch display cutout on the front. Realme's handset is claimed to ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts a 6.8-inch 1.5K 4D Curve+ HyperGlow display, with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness, and 1.07 billion colours.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Realme P4 Power 5G: Chipset, OS

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It delivers a peak clock speed of up to 2.7GHz. The phone ships with HelloUI, which is based on Android 16. However, it is upgradable to Android 17. The handset also features up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Meanwhile, the Realme P4 Power 5G boasts an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, which is also built on a 4nm process. The phone also features up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It ships with Realme UI 7.0, upgradable to Android 17-based ColorOS 17.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Realme P4 Power 5G: Cameras

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony LYT-710, an f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), paired with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field of view that also supports macro photography. The phone sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 30fps.

Realme P4 Power 5G: Meanwhile, the Realme P4 Power 5G features a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX882 primary shooter with OIS, coupled with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It can also record videos at up to 4K/ 30fps.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion vs Realme P4 Power 5G: Battery

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery. The smartphone also offers support for 68W TurboPower wired fast charging.

Realme P4 Power 5G: The Realme P4 Power 5G is backed by a 10,001mAh Titan Battery. The battery is claimed to provide up to 32.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone supports 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

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