Google Black Friday deals are now live exclusively in the US, letting customers maximise savings on their next Pixel smartphone, smartwatch, true wireless stereo (TWS), and smart home devices. The Mountain View-based tech giant is offering deals on the Google Pixel 11 series, Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel Buds 2a, Google Home Speaker, and various Fitbit models. The promotional sale event will run until the first week of December. The company has also announced exchange bonuses for customers trading in an eligible device.

Google Black Friday Deals Announced

On November 20 (today), the tech giant revealed the Google Black Friday deals. The promotional event is currently live and is scheduled to run through December 1. All offers mentioned below are for unlocked models. During the event, customers can save up to $400 (roughly Rs. 37,000) on Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL. Buyers can get an additional exchange bonus of up to $600 (about Rs. 56,000) on an eligible device.

Moreover, the Google Black Friday event offers savings of up to $200 (roughly Rs. 19,000) on the standard Google Pixel 11 model, plus an exchange bonus of up to $510 (about Rs. 47,000). Similarly, you can buy the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold from the Google online store with savings of up to $250 (roughly Rs. 23,000) and an additional $900 (about Rs. 83,000) bonus when you trade in an eligible device. The previous-generation Google Pixel 10 is available at a $200 discount (roughly Rs. 19,000), while the Pixel 10a is offered at a $50 discount (about Rs. 4,600), the tech giant said.

Apart from smartphones, the Google Black Friday promotional event also offers savings of $100 (roughly Rs. 9,200) on the Google Pixel Watch 5. Customers can also save $60 (about Rs. 6,000) and $30 (roughly Rs. 3,000) on the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro and Pixel Buds 2a, respectively. The Google Home Speaker is also offered at a $20 discount (about Rs. 2,000).

On top of this, the Google Black Friday event also brings offers on Fitbit models. For reference, the Fitbit Sense 2, Fitbit Versa 4, Fitbit Charge 6, and Fitbit Inspire 3 can be purchased with savings worth $50 (roughly Rs. 5,000), $40 (about Rs. 4,000), $45 (roughly Rs. 4,200), and $30 (about Rs. 3,000), respectively. In addition to Google, Apple recently announced its Black Friday deals for the Apple Store. However, Apple's gift card offers are scheduled to go live on November 27.