Dell launched the XPS 16 Creator Edition laptop in India on Friday. The new XPS series laptop has an RTX Spark N1X chipset with a Blackwell RTX GPU and Grace CPU. The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition features a 3.2K tandem OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Designed for content creators, developers, and professionals, the new Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition supports creative applications including Blender, DaVinci Resolve, and Adobe Photoshop. It has a 99Whr battery.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition Price in India, Availability

The price of Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition in India starts at Rs. 4,49,990. It is currently available for purchase through Dellstore.com. It is confirmed to go on sale via Dell Exclusive Stores, retail stores, and e-commerce platforms by mid-December.

As an introductory offer, Dell is offering up to Rs. 15,000 cashback for customers purchasing the laptop with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards. Shoppers can also avail zero-down-payment financing options.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition Specifications, Features

The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition features a 16-inch OLED touch display with 3.2K resolution and a variable refresh rate ranging from 20Hz to 120Hz. The panel is touted to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness and carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. Dell says the display covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and is factory-calibrated to Delta E below 2, with Pantone Validation.

As mentioned, the Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition runs on Nvidia's RTX Spark chip, which combines an Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU with a Grace CPU and unified memory architecture. The GPU offers up to 6,144 cores, while the CPU features up to 20 cores. The laptop packs up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 2TB TLC NVMe M.2 PCIe Gen5 SSD storage.

Dell says the unified memory architecture will help users to work with large AI models, 3D scenes, and multi-layer 8K video timelines. Dell advertises the XPS 16 Creator Edition as supporting real-time ray tracing, DLSS, and native 4:2:2 hardware video encoding and decoding. It is also said to deliver studio-grade editing and AAA gaming.

For connectivity, the Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition has three USB4 Type-C ports with DisplayPort 2.1 and Power Delivery support. It also includes an HDMI 2.1b port, a full-size card reader, and a universal audio jack. Dell says the USB Type-C ports support charging, and users can power the laptop through any of the three ports. The laptop can also connect to up to three external displays.

The Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition supports tools including GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, ComfyUI, and Cursor. It also works with apps like Blender, DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe Premiere natively.

Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition features a 99Whr battery that can be charged via a 130W USB Type-C adapter. The laptop has an aluminium chassis, and it measures 17.8mm thick.