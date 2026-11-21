Logitech has launched the limited-edition MX Master 4 Creator Edition in India, inspired by studio artboards. The mouse retains the standard MX Master 4's haptic feedback, Actions Ring button and MagSpeed scroll wheel, but gets artwork inspired by the tools and markings found on a creative studio's artboard. Its customisable controls are designed to simplify creative tasks, from editing photos and videos to working with illustration and generative AI tools.

Logitech MX Master 4 Creator Edition Price in India, Availability

The Logitech MX Master 4 Creator Edition has an MRP of Rs. 20,699 in India, but is currently listed at Rs. 12,995 on Amazon and Flipkart. The limited-edition mouse is available on both platforms while stocks last.

Logitech MX Master 4 Creator Edition Features, Specifications

The Logitech MX Master 4 Creator Edition features a studio artboard-inspired design, with layout grids, colour calibration bands and alignment crosshairs printed on its body. Logitech has also added keyframe timestamps referencing World Design Day, World Photography Day and World Creativity Day.

The Creator Edition mouse includes a Haptic Sense Panel that provides customisable feedback for selected actions, shortcuts and notifications. The Actions Ring button gives users access to an on-screen menu with shortcuts, filters and adjustment tools for different applications.

For scrolling, the MX Master 4 Creator Edition mouse uses Logitech's MagSpeed wheel, which supports speeds of up to 1,000 lines per second and can stop at individual pixels. Logitech claims it is the company's fastest, quietest and most precise scrolling system.

The MX Master 4 Creator Edition supports Bluetooth connectivity and comes with a USB Type-C receiver. Logitech has also updated its wireless system with a new radio chip and optimised antenna, claiming twice the connectivity performance of the previous generation. The mouse has an ergonomic design, seven buttons and a thumb scroll wheel.

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