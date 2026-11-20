Several cryptocurrency exchanges in India have reported issues withdrawing Indian rupees this month, with Coinbase, CoinDCX, and ZebPay citing payment delays due to problems at their bank partners. The latest update came from Coinbase India on November 20, when the exchange said the regular INR withdrawal feature was unavailable, even as it made progress clearing transactions through banking channels. CoinDCX also experienced slow withdrawals on November 19, while ZebPay had issued warnings earlier about bank delays.

Coinbase Processes Pending Payments Through an Alternative Banking Channel

In its latest announcement on X, Coinbase India said it had been processing INR withdrawals in batches and that the latest batch had been sent to customers' linked bank accounts. The exchange first reported the banking disruption on November 14, saying an outage with its banking partner meant it couldn't facilitate rupee withdrawals. Coinbase clarified that the disruption affected all payouts from the bank's clients, not just the exchange.

At the time, Coinbase promised its users that their money was safe and that all deposits, including those made via UPI and bank linking, were still working. Later, on November 17, Coinbase announced that it had started processing withdrawal requests that had been stuck since November 9 using a new banking channel.

The firm said the first batch was already sorted and that the rest would be processed in batches. Clients whose previous attempts had not been successful did not need to submit new requests, since Coinbase would notify them by email and push notifications after sending their payments.

On the other hand, an Indian cryptocurrency exchange, CoinDCX, has warned customers about increased delays in INR withdrawals due to processing changes by its banking partners. The company said the changes were being introduced across the banking system, but it did not disclose the names of the banks or the changes to the payment process.

“INR withdrawals are currently taking longer than usual due to processing changes being implemented at our banking partners' end,” CoinDCX said. According to the exchange, most withdrawals were taking four to six hours, while some might take longer. Unlike Coinbase, which has disabled its withdrawal function for now, CoinDCX has continued offering its withdrawal service without any interruptions.

The ZebPay exchange faced a similar problem earlier in the month, although it also had issues with cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals. In a November 11 statement on X, the exchange said INR withdrawals were functional but experiencing delays due to an issue with its banking partner.

According to ZebPay, it was working with the bank to resolve the problem and will issue further updates depending on how the situation unfolds. Additionally, the firm has stated that it is making upgrades to various components of its platform.

None of the three exchanges has publicly named the banks behind the reported issues. There is also no assurance that any one banking institution or payments processor caused the problems. Since Indian crypto exchanges rely on banking partners to process fiat deposits and withdrawals, delays in these transactions could cause problems even when crypto transactions are running smoothly.