Nothing has announced the launch date for its next product on Friday. While the UK brand has not revealed the official name, it is believed to be the company's first AI-based device. Nothing has also shared a poster offering a glimpse of the design. The launch could mark Nothing's entry into a new category of AI-powered hardware. Its current product portfolio spans smartphones and earphones.

Nothing's First AI Device Launch Date Revealed

In a new post on X, Nothing has confirmed December 8 as the launch date for a new product. The company has not revealed the name of the device or shared details about its features, but it has been teasing its upcoming AI device for a while.

Be present. It's noted. 8 December. https://t.co/7Nc49GXqdq — Nothing (@nothing) November 20, 2026

The official teaser shows a close-up of what appears to be a circular metallic component with a layered and glossy design. It is surrounded by multiple rings featuring textured dark and silver metallic finishes. The image does not reveal the device's form factor.

Nothing CEO Carl Pei had previously confirmed that the company is gearing up to launch a new device in December. It would not feature a screen and would be designed as a dedicated tool rather than a smartphone application. "It's a tool, but one built with the personality and care that have come to define a Nothing product. It has no new screen, and it couldn't have been an app," he said.

Early teasers showed a metallic device with a physical button, textured exterior, rounded edges, and two pill-shaped LED indicators in red and green. A recent leak revealed a compact rectangular device with a dedicated button labelled 'Talk'. It is said to feature a circular control and two coloured indicator lights. The new device is expected to support AI voice recording, live translation, or smart note-taking.

For now, Nothing has kept the device's exact official name, features, and purpose under wraps. Therefore, take the speculation with a pinch of salt.

Nothing's product portfolio spans smartphones and earphones. The London-based brand also owns a CMF sub-brand offering affordable phones, smartwatches, earbuds, and speakers.