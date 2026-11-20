Samsung was absent from the Googlebook launch, where various laptop manufacturers announced and launched their versions of the Googlebook. The Android-powered laptops provide a ChromeOS-like desktop experience but are built around Gemini Intelligence and designed to work with the Android technology stack. At the Googlebook announcement, we saw new product offerings from Acer, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, and HP. Turns out Samsung is busy working on delivering a slightly special experience with its Googlebook products. A report now points out that Samsung's Googlebook offering may be slightly different from other brands, and we might not get our first glimpse until early 2027.

Googlebooks Codenamed ‘Origin' Show Up in Leaked One UI 9.5 Beta Code

According to a detailed report by Android Authority, Samsung is working on two models of its Googlebook. Android Authority reviewed One UI 9.5 beta code and found several references to two devices called “origin14iwifi” and “origin16wifi”. According to the source, this points to two Wi-Fi-only laptops with 14-inch and 16-inch displays. The source also references Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chipset, pointing to two model numbers: XE940 and XE960.

Indeed, all of the above points to Samsung working on some Googlebook OS-powered laptops. But since there's no reference to “Googlebook” or “GooglebookOS”, Samsung could give them a completely different brand name.

What's more interesting is that Samsung will likely use its OneUI layer on top of GooglebookOS. The build even includes instructions to load additional features if OneUI detects an Origin device. Samsung's Video Editor source code in the OneUI 9.5 beta also referenced touchscreen functionality and S Pen support for the “origin16wifi” device. The devices are also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite, which showed up in a recent leak on X.

Since Samsung hasn't officially released any details about its Googlebooks, and there's evidence that OneUI 9.5 will be deeply integrated with the laptops, we'll likely get our first glimpse of the laptops when OneUI 9.5 releases.