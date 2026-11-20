Eight organisations in Colorado have been accused by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of running an investment scheme that defrauded more than 1,500 Americans of $37 million (roughly Rs. 342 crore). On November 19, the regulatory authority said the accused individuals had been running fictitious investment advisory companies and cryptocurrency exchanges, both of which appeared to have foreign ownership. The supposed scam operated from August 2024 until May 2026, as its perpetrators repeatedly closed down their businesses and adopted new identities to raise investments.

Fake Regulatory Documents Were Allegedly Used to Gain Investors' Trust

As per the release, victims allegedly sold their retirement savings and even mortgaged properties after being advised by people who were supposedly professional investment advisers. “The SEC continues to seek out and expose fraudulent investment scams that prey on US investors,” said Laura D'Allaird, chief of the SEC Enforcement Division's Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit.

According to the SEC's 25-page court complaint, the defendants raised about $37.45 million (roughly Rs. 347 crore) from investors by collecting $35.54 million (roughly Rs. 328 crore) in cryptocurrency investments and $1.90 million (roughly Rs. 17.6 crore) in fiat money.

The regulator found four consecutive stages, each with an investment advisory company and a cryptocurrency trading platform associated with it. Advisor WeChat Capital and Tech Brokerage Asset Alliance Ltd. supposedly ran from August to December 2024 and received at least $7.32 million (roughly Rs. 67 crore) in cryptocurrency deposits.

The scheme used social media advertisements as its main method to attract potential investors. People who reacted to these advertisements were added to WhatsApp groups, where financial experts gave personal advice on US stocks. Once the advisors built up their client base, they advised these people to invest in so-called initial exchange offerings (IEOs), which they claimed were more lucrative than conventional stock investments.

Victims transferred funds, including Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC), to specified wallets. The fake trading platforms then showed the victims fake crypto balances and profits. Withdrawal of funds apparently led to the requirement of making more payments that were percentages of the alleged profits.

The case mentions that one investor lost close to $500,000 (roughly Rs. 4.6 crore), including money loaned using retirement funds. The second investor lost about $850,000 (roughly Rs. 7.8 crore), while the third lost close to $1.6 million (roughly Rs. 14.8 crore), some of which came from the house and an individual retirement account.

To convince their sceptical clients, the defendants are said to have presented fraudulent SEC certificates, along with documents submitted to the SEC, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), as evidence of regulatory authorisation.