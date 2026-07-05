Nothing Phone 4b is only a few days away from its India debut. The handset will launch as the first smartphone in the company's new B series, which will be positioned below the existing A series lineup. Nothing has already confirmed several key details, including the launch date, the Snapdragon processor, and the Glyph Bar design. Meanwhile, reports have also hinted at its display, cameras, battery, software, and storage variants ahead of the official unveiling. However, the company has yet to reveal the complete specifications.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b, based on official teasers, marketing material and reports, ahead of its launch next week.

Nothing Phone 4b Launch Details, Availability in India

Nothing Phone 4b will launch in India on July 7 at 3:30pm IST. The event is set to be livestreamed through Nothing's official YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

The company has also announced a limited-edition Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition, which will be available only via an exclusive drop at the Nothing Bengaluru Store on July 7. The sale will begin at 4pm IST, with a limited number of units offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nothing has also teased a limited-edition Phone 4b RCB Edition

Nothing Phone 4b Price in India, Storage Variants (Expected)

Nothing has not announced the India pricing of the Phone 4b yet. The company is expected to reveal the pricing during the launch event on July 7.

Reports suggest the handset could arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. Another report claims that Nothing may introduce four RAM and storage configurations, although the final lineup remains unconfirmed.

Nothing Phone 4b Specifications, Features (Expected)

Nothing will reveal the complete specifications of the Phone 4b during the launch event. However, official teasers and reports have already disclosed several hardware and software details.

Design, Display

Nothing has confirmed that the Phone 4b will feature a flat rear panel with a dual-rear-camera setup placed in the top-left corner. The handset will also retain the company's Glyph Bar interface on the rear panel alongside a dedicated red recording LED. The power button and volume controls will sit on the right edge, while another button has been teased on the left side. A centred hole punch cutout will house the selfie camera.

The company has confirmed the handset in a Blue finish, alongside the RCB Edition with a red finish. Reports suggest additional Black, White, and Purple colour options could also be introduced.

The Nothing Phone 4b is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Flexible AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Performance, OS

Nothing has also officially confirmed that the Phone 4b will be powered by a Snapdragon processor with support for on-device AI features. Reports suggest the handset could use Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset.

The smartphone is expected to ship with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage in one of its variants. It is also tipped to run Nothing OS 4.1 based on Android 16 out of the box.

Camera

Reports suggest the Nothing Phone 4b could feature a dual-rear-camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The main camera may be accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, the handset is tipped to include a 16-megapixel front camera.

Battery

The upcoming Nothing Phone 4b could pack either a 5,400mAh or a 6,000mAh battery. The actual battery capacity will be confirmed when the smartphone launches on July 7.