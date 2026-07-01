Nothing Phone 4b is set to launch in India next week. The new Phone 4 series handset is confirmed to replace the Nothing Phone 4a as the UK-based tech firm's new entry-level offering. The company recently teased the phone in a blue colour option while revealing its design. The handset is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. Now, details regarding the RAM and storage configurations and colour options of the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b have surfaced online. The Carl Pei-led firm is also expected to launch a special edition of the smartphone.

Update: A post by the company on Instagram effectively confirms the special version. The 'Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition' is expected to launch on July 7.

Nothing Phone 4b Storage Variants, Colour Options (Expected)

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claimed on Wednesday that the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker will launch the Nothing Phone 4b in four RAM and storage configurations. On top of this, the leaker claims that the handset will go on sale in the country in three colourways, including the recently teased Blue colour option. He also claims that the company plans to launch a Special Edition of the Nothing Phone 4b, too.

This is contrary to a recent report that highlighted that the Nothing Phone 4b will be available for purchase in India in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. In terms of specifications, the handset is expected to be powered by an octa core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset. It might sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 120Hz. The Nothing Phone 4b could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. Moreover, it is said to pack a 5,400mAh battery.

The company has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4b will be launched in India on July 7https://www.gadgets360.com/mobiles/news/nothing-phone-4b-design-revealed-india-launch-colour-option-11684396 at 3:30 pm IST. The handset is scheduled to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. As previously mentioned, the tech firm has already confirmed that the Nothing Phone 4b will be available in at least a Blue colourway.

Moreover, it is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm. In terms of design, the Nothing Phone 4b is shown to feature a flat rear panel, featuring a dual rear camera system, placed in the top-left corner of the panel.

A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the Nothing Phone 4b. Meanwhile, an unspecified button appears on the left side of the handset. Along with the rear camera unit, the company will equip the smartphone with the Glyph Bar interface on the back, with a dedicated red recording LED. On the front, it will sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie camera.