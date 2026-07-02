Nothing Phone 4b will be launched in India next week, arriving as the Carl Pei-led tech firm's new entry-level smartphone. The company recently confirmed that it will also unveil a special edition of the upcoming phone in the country. Now, the London-based smartphone maker has announced that the Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition will debut in India on the same day as the standard model. As part of the announcement, the company has also revealed the design of the special edition phone. Moreover, the Nothing Phone 4b will be first available for purchase on the day of its debut at an exclusive drop event at Nothing's first branded store in the country.

Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition Will Go on Sale at an Exclusive Drop Event

On Thursday, the Carl Pei-led smartphone maker announced that it will launch the Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition on July 7. The handset will be available for purchase in the country during an exclusive drop event, which will be held at Nothing's first branded store in India's Bengaluru, on the same day at 4 pm IST.

The company has also revealed the design of the upcoming special edition, while touting it as a “limited-edition collectible device”. Further, the company added, “Quantities will be extremely limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

The Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition sports a similar design to the standard model. However, there are notable themed changes that the company has made. The Nothing Phone 4b RCB Edition is shown to sport the insignia of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in the middle of the rear panel. The handset will be offered in a red colourway, which resembles RCB's jersey shade. Meanwhile, the physical buttons appear in a black shade.

In February, Nothing announced that it is now the jersey sponsor and the title sponsor of the two-time IPL champion franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The sponsorship is for IPL's 2026 season. The company also inaugurated its first branded store in India at Bengaluru's 100-feet road, the city that RCB represents in the cricketing tournament.

We already know that the Nothing Phone 4b will be launched in India on July 7 at 3:30 pm IST. The phone is slated to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The tech firm has also confirmed that its first ‘b' series smartphone will be available in at least a Blue colour option. On top of this, the handset is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm.