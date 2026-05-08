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OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 6 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 May 2026 18:22 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6, Vivo T5 Pro, and Galaxy A37 5G have AMOLED panels
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • OnePlus Nord CE 6 and Vivo T5 Pro 5G have a dual rear camera system
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OnePlus Nord CE 6 is the company's latest offering in the competitive midrange segment in India. The new Nord series phone has a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. The new phone competes with the likes of Vivo T5 Pro and Galaxy A37 5G in the market. All three models belong to the same mid-range price segment, have 50-megapixel rear cameras, and run on Android 16.

Here's a quick comparison of the OnePlus Nord CE 6 against the Vivo T5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A37 based on their price in India and specifications.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India

OnePlus Nord CE 6: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The top-end version with the same amount of RAM and 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 32,999. You can get it in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black colours.

Vivo T5 Pro: The Vivo T5 Pro costs Rs. 29,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB of storage. The 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 39,999, respectively. It is available in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: The Galaxy A37 5G costs Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 47,499 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. It is released in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, and Awesome Graygreen shades.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Display, OS

OnePlus Nord CE 6: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. The display has Crystal Guard protection. It comes pre-installed with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16.

Vivo T5 Pro: The Vivo T5 Pro features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. This Vivo T series phone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6

Samsung Galaxy A37: The Galaxy A37 has a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED+ display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on the One UI 8.5 interface based on Android 16 and is confirmed to get six generations of Android and One UI upgrades and up to six years of security updates. 

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The Vivo T5 Pro has an IP69-rated build, while the Galaxy A37 has an IP68-rated build.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Chipset, Battery

OnePlus Nord CE 6: The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset coupled with Adreno 810 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB storage. It has a vapour chamber (VC) cooling setup with a 33,147 sq mm cooling chamber. It has an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Vivo T5 Pro: Under the hood, the Vivo T5 Pro has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, alongside up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also has a VC cooling system with 7,000 sq mm heat dissipation area for keeping thermals under control. It carries a 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery in this model that supports 90W wired fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A37: Samsung has packed its in-house Exynos 1480 chipset in the Galaxy A37. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It features a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to last up to two days on a single charge.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Cameras, Dimensions

OnePlus Nord CE 6: On the rear, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 has a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel main shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 162.5x77.5x8.5mm and weighs about 215g.

Vivo T5 Pro: The Vivo T5 Pro 5G also has a dual rear camera system, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel Bokeh camera. It sports a 32-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It measures 163.7x76.18x8.2mm and weighs about 213g.

Samsung Galaxy A37: The Samsung Galaxy A37, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro camera. It boasts a 12-megapixel selfie camera. This model measures 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm and weighs 196g.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

The OnePlus Nord CE 6, Vivo T5 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy A37 5G have several similar features. They have AMOLED panels, 50-megapixel rear cameras, but the OnePlus Nord CE 6 has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, 144Hz AMOLED display and IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings. The Vivo T5 Pro has the largest 9,020mAh battery compared to the other two. It offers 90W charging support, and its display is touted to deliver up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. The Samsung Galaxy A37 5G is a better choice for users who prioritise longer software updates and a better rear camera unit. It is thinner and lighter as well.

FAQs

1. What is the display of the OnePlus Nord CE 6?

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, up to 3,600 nits peak brightness.

2. Which chipset is used in the Samsung Galaxy A37?

The Samsung Galaxy A37 features an octa core Exynos 1480 processor.

3. What is the battery capacity of the Vivo T5 Pro?

Vivo has equipped the T5 Pro with a 9,020mAh battery.

4. Which phone has the best battery life among the OnePlus Nord CE 6, Vivo T5 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A37 5G?

Vivo T5 Pro, it has a 9,020mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 90W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 vs Vivo T5 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G comparison
  OnePlus Nord CE 6
OnePlus Nord CE 6
Vivo T5 Pro 5G
Vivo T5 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
Key Specs
Display6.78-inch6.83-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 7s Gen 4Snapdragon 7s Gen 4Octa-core
Front Camera32-megapixel 50-Ultrapixel12-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 2-megapixel 50-Ultrapixel + 2-megapixel50/8/5MP
RAM8GB8GB, 12GB8/12GB
Storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128/256GB
Battery Capacity8000mAh9020mAh5,000mAh (60% charge in 30 min)
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1,272x2,772 pixels1260x2800 pixels2340x1080 pixels
Camera Features--10x Digital Zoom, Nightography, Night Mode, Enhanced ISP, Object Eraser, HDR Selfie, AI Portraits
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusVivoSamsung
ModelNord CE 6T5 Pro 5GGalaxy A37 5G
Release dateMay 7, 2026April 15, 202625th March 2026
AI EnabledYesYesYes
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonatePolycarbonateGlass
Dimensions (mm)162.50 x 77.50 x 8.50-162.90 x 78.20 x 7.40
Weight (g)215.00213.00196.00
IP ratingIP69KIP69IP 68 (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter)
Battery capacity (mAh)800090205,000 (60% charge in 30 min)
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Fast charging80W Fast Charging90W Fast Charging45W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursFresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch BlackCosmic Black and Glacier BlueAwesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen
Height-163.73-
Thickness-8.25-
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate144 Hz144 Hz120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K1.5KFHD+
Screen size (inches)6.786.836.70
Resolution1,272x2,772 pixels1260x2800 pixels2340x1080 pixels
Protection typeOther-Gorilla Glass Victus+
Aspect ratio20:9--
Pixels per inch (PPI)450449385
Aspect ratio--19:5:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreOcta-core
Processor makeSnapdragon 7s Gen 4Snapdragon 7s Gen 4Exynos 1480
RAM8GB8GB, 12GB8/12GB
Internal storage128GB, 256GB128GB, 256GB128/256GB
Expandable storageNo-No
Processor name--Exynos 1480
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)50-Ultrapixel + 2-megapixel50/8/5MP
No. of Rear Cameras223
Rear autofocusYesYesYes
Rear flashYesYesYes
Front camera32-megapixel (f/2)50-Ultrapixel12-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNoNoNo
Front autofocusYes-Yes
Front flashNo--
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)--Ultra Wide-Angle
Lens Type (Third Rear Camera)--Macro
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinOxygenOS 16OriginOS 6OneUI8.5
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.20Yes, v 5.20Yes
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
5GYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYes-Yes
In-Display Fingerprint SensorYes-Yes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensor-Yes-
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Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 6, OnePlus Nord CE 6 Price, Samsung Galaxy A37, Samsung Galaxy A37 Price in India, Vivo T5 Pro, Vivo T5 Pro Price in India, Vivo T5 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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