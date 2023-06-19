OnePlus kicked off its Road Trip initiative in 2022, a retail experience in a truck used as a mobile showroom travelling across the North-East of India. The company has now entered the second phase of this initiative and is calling it OnePlus Road Trip: Futurebound. This time, there are two trucks that will travel across North and South of India, allowing OnePlus to showcase some of its products as well as concepts and technology demos.



OnePlus hosted an event in New Delhi as its new trucks embark on their journeys to 25 cities in India. These trucks, by Mercedes Benz, can transform into fully functional mobile showrooms where users can experience a variety of devices first-hand.

Each truck has glass walls with OnePlus decals and glow signs, intended to recreate the feel of the company's OnePlus Experience Stores. Potential consumers can experience the products displayed along both sides of each truck. In the centre is the main highlight of this experience, the OnePlus 11 Concept, with its Active Cryoflux liquid cooling system which circulates a fluid across the device's components using a miniaturised pump.

OnePlus 11 Concept is on display in the trucks, after first being showcased at MWC 2023

This prototype is on display for everyone in India to have a look at for the first time after it was showcased at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. Other products on display include the OnePlus 11 series including the new Marble Odyssey variant of the OnePlus 11 5G, as well as the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro, and OnePlus Monitor X 27.

Another concept demo which stands out is the OnePlus 5G Sketchbot, an AI-powered robotic arm that can remotely mimic what you draw in the companion app. It records your hand movements and strokes to recreate the same image or text, and is definitely fun to play with.

OnePlus 5G Sketchbot uses a companion app to mimic drawings

One of the OnePlus Road Trip - Futurebound trucks will appear in Gurugram, Noida, Jaipur, Lucknow, Jalandhar, Shimla and Chandigarh, among other cities in the north, while the other will visit Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, and nearby cities in the South. The schedule will be shared on OnePlus' website and social media. Visitors will also be able to participate in contests to win OnePlus earphones and branded merchandise.

