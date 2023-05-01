Technology News

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review: Nord Bad at All

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 has active noise cancellation, which is still somewhat rare at this price point.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 1 May 2023 16:40 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review: Nord Bad at All

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 headset is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India

Highlights
  • This is the first OnePlus Nord headset with ANC
  • The HeyMelody app works with the Nord Buds 2
  • The SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs are supported

Although Nord is OnePlus' designated ‘affordable' product line, its products aren't entry-level by any measure. The recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Review) is a good example of how even the company's starter products are still quite well-equipped and capable, an approach which applies to the product that I'm reviewing here too, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The successor to the original Nord Buds, this second-generation version has been launched at the same price, but with significant upgrades to the feature set and performance.

Priced at Rs. 2,999, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 comes with the notable addition of active noise cancellation (ANC), as well as promises of improvements in sound quality, battery life, and connectivity. Is this currently the best pair of true wireless earphones you can buy for less than Rs. 3,000? Find out in this review.

oneplus nord buds 2 review open case OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 features a texture and pattern which initially looked like dust, but I eventually grew to like it

 

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 design and features

If you're familiar with OnePlus' product range, you'll know that the Nord smartphones are priced considerably lower than the flagship number series, with appropriately positioned hardware to go with it. The same philosophy applies to the Nord earphones, and the Nord Buds 2 aren't quite as well-equipped as the recently launched (and more expensive) OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

Apart from the addition of ANC in the Nord Buds 2, there are small changes in the design of the 4.7g earpieces, and more noticeable changes in the look and feel of the 37.5g charging case. It's still a rather unique and unconventional look for a pair of true wireless earphones, but the Nord Buds 2 remain light and comfortable, with a proper in-canal fit that ensures a proper noise isolating seal.

The outer surface of the earpieces is a bit more even, thus making it a bit easier to operate the tap controls which are customisable through the app, and the earpieces are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance. The charging case has nicer curved edges that make for a more pocketable shape and form. The USB Type-C port for charging is at the back alongside the easy-to-miss pairing button, while the indicator light is at the front.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 headset is available in two colours — white and grey — with both featuring an interesting spotted pattern on the earpieces and charging case. This initially looked like dust or splatters of paint to me, but I eventually grew to like this design element. The sales package includes a total of three pairs of silicone ear tips for the earphones, and a USB Type-A to Type-C charging cable.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 app and specifications

Unlike on some other headsets from OnePlus and Oppo which have their detailed settings baked into the Bluetooth menu on select smartphones, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 opts for the old-fashioned approach of using a separate app. As is usually the case, it's the HeyMelody app which lets you tweak the settings on the Nord Buds 2. It's worth noting that only the Android version of the app detects the Nord Buds 2; the iOS version (at the time of publishing this review) doesn't work with this headset.

The specific settings for the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 within the app are fairly simple, covering the handful of features that the headset offers. This includes switching between ANC and transparency modes, choosing from a handful of equaliser presets, activating the ‘BassWave' mode that boosts bass, a low-latency Game mode, and customising the tap controls. You can also view battery levels for both earpieces and the charging case separately, and update the firmware on the headset.

The touch controls are reasonably detailed, letting you set up each earpiece to control playback, invoke the default voice assistant on your smartphone, or toggle the Game mode. The touch-and-hold function can only be used to cycle between ANC and transparency modes (or turn both off), while the long touch-and-hold function can be set up to quickly switch between two paired devices. There's no multipoint connectivity, but quick switching makes it fairly easy to use the headset with two devices almost simultaneously.

oneplus nord buds 2 review earpiece OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 has an in-canal fit, which ensures proper noise isolation for the ANC functionality

 

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is fairly well set up for a headset priced at under Rs. 3,000. Powering the earphones are 12.4mm dynamic drivers, with a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, and a sensitivity rating of 111dB. Each earpiece has two microphones for voice and ANC functionality.

For connectivity, the headset uses Bluetooth 5.3, with support for the SBC and AAC codecs. OnePlus Fast Pair and Dolby Atmos audio are supported on select OnePlus smartphones.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 performance and battery life

While OnePlus' Nord series of earphones has always been priced affordably, it's also typically been ordinary in terms of performance, lacking in any strong points that help set it apart from the competition. With the Nord Buds 2, OnePlus hopes to change things — not only thanks to the fact that there's active noise cancellation on offer at this price, but also because of a notable improvement in the sound quality — as compared to the original Nord Buds.

The general characteristics of the sound are similar to the previous-generation version; the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have a punchy, aggressive, and bass-heavy sound. However, better tuning now ensures a decent level of detail as well, aided just about enough by active noise cancellation to offer a better overall sound.

Starting with Anpanman by BTS, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 sounded aggressive from the get-go, with the bass striking hard and the reverberations extending impressively far. While this was largely the theme of the original Nord Buds as well, the difference here is in how the mid-range and highs managed to keep up equally well. The rhythm of this catchy K-pop track wasn't lost in all of that low-end drive, with the synth elements pushing through quite capably.

Switching to the faster and more rhythmic I Could Be The One by Avicii, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was able to keep up with the track and all of its nuances, frequently changing pace, The sound felt immersive and surprisingly cohesive even at high volume levels, something that isn't too common on affordable true wireless headsets. The bass is undeniably the most prominent part of the sound, but it won't distract you from the rest of the range on the Nord Buds 2.

Many true wireless earphones have a sensitivity rating of around 100dB, so the 111dB level on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 definitely stands out. This is a loud pair of earphones, which will be particularly handy for those intending to use the headset when outdoors or while commuting. Sound quality was optimal at around the 60 percent volume level or higher, but I found the earphones fairly adept even at softer and more comfortable levels.

Active noise cancellation on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is fairly ordinary and limited in its capabilities, as is usually the case with budget audio products. It doesn't offer much noise reduction on its own, and the vacuum effect feels a bit misleading, but it does help in making it easier to listen to music or dialogue in videos, even at moderate volumes.

oneplus nord buds 2 review main2 OnePlus

Apart from active noise cancellation, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also benefits from better sound quality

 

Expectedly, there is no customisability in the noise cancellation. There is a transparency mode, but it's not something I used too often because of the rather excessive amplification of sounds from outside as picked up by the microphone. This would get tiring within just a few seconds, and it was easier to just pause audio and take the earphones off if I needed to speak to someone or listen to something.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 has a battery capacity of 41mAh on the earpieces, and 480mAh on the charging case. With ANC on and the volume set to anywhere between the 50 and 60 percent volume levels, I was able to get a little under five hours of mixed use on the earpieces, with the charging case adding a bit over four full additional charges, for a total battery life of 25 hours per charge cycle.

Usefully, there is also fast charging, with a 10-minute charge claiming to offer around 5 hours of listening time on the earpieces (when the earpieces are in the case, and the case is being charged). Call quality on the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is decent indoors, and passable outdoors for quick calls, while connectivity was stable at distances of up to 4m between the earphones and source device.

Verdict

The idea of true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation for less than Rs. 3,000 isn't unheard of, but not too many brands have managed to get the concept right. With the Nord Buds 2, OnePlus has taken it a bit further than most, offering a pair of earphones that largely gets it right for the price. You may just find the bass a bit too much if popular and electronic genres aren't your preference, but otherwise, this is an impressive true wireless headset for the price.

Options from brands such as Oppo and Realme might be worth considering, but the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 comes across as a more complete and satisfying pair of earphones, at a price that is hard to beat. The lack of app support on iOS is the only notable drawback, but it isn't one that takes too much away from the overall attractiveness of these earphones.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, comfortable fit
  • Active noise cancellation
  • Convenient, customisable controls
  • Fun, reasonably detailed sound
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • No app support on iOS
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 specifications, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Features, Active noise cancellation, ANC, True Wireless Earphones, TWS, Earphones, Bluetooth, HeyMelody, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Price in India
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now. Ali has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in your ...More
Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
IIT-Mandi Startup Develops AI-Based Medical Imaging Solution to Detect Respiratory, Genetic Disorders

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review: Nord Bad at All
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With 33W Fast Charging Reportedly Launched: Details
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T to Be Sold at This Price Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Day
  5. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  6. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
  9. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
  10. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Scams, Exploits Alarmingly Stole $103 Million from Investors in April 2023: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
  3. Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India Drops to Rs. 19,999 Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Details
  4. IIT-Mandi Startup Develops AI-Based Medical Imaging Solution to Detect Respiratory, Genetic Disorders
  5. Bitcoin Mining Chip From Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Enters Prototype Stage: Details
  6. Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 With Up to 31 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Speciifcations
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes
  8. Byju CEO Assures Compliance Over Suspected Breaches of Forex Laws in Internal Memo After ED Raids
  9. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video Leaks; Official Images Reveal Key Specifications, Design
  10. Apple's watchOS 10 Update to Introduce Widget-Focussed Interface Similar to Siri Watch Face: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.