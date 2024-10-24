Technology News
English Edition

OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant

The OxygenOS 15 update will introduce new photography-focused AI features powered by artificial intelligence.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 October 2024 21:30 IST
OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OxygenOS 15 will first be rolled out to OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30

Highlights
  • Circle to Search is coming to compatible phones with OxygenOS 15
  • The update also adds new boot animation, icons, and shelf card choices
  • OxygenOS 15 introduces Gemini-powered AI Notes
Advertisement

OnePlus unveiled its OxygenOS 15 update on Thursday. The new operating system (OS) update for eligible OnePlus smartphones will introduce a redesigned user interface, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and faster processing. Based on Android 15, which was recently released by Google, the update also brings new security features such as Google Play Protect's live threat detection and theft protection features. Additionally, OxygenOS 15 will set Gemini AI assistant as the default virtual assistant on compatible devices.

OxygenOS 15 Performance Improvements

The company claims that OxygenOS 15 was designed with a focus on fast performance, enhanced design, and AI capabilities. To improve processing times, OnePlus says it refined animation interactions via proprietary parallel processing technology. 

According to OnePlus, the new update adds comprehensive 'interruption animations' that are said to enable faster transitions between apps. The company claims it eliminates lag times even during heavy usage and maintains a stable experience.

Another way the company is speeding up the OS is by removing redundant features and increasing the storage space. OnePlus claims that the OxygenOS 15 will take up 20 percent less storage space on the OnePlus 12 compared to OxygenOS 14.

OxygenOS 15 to Introduce New AI Features

OnePlus has also introduced several new AI features with the OS update. For the camera, the company has added AI Detail Boost, a feature which transforms low-resolution or cropped images into 4K resolution photos. This feature is integrated into the gallery app and automatically identifies pixelated images.

Similarly, the company's AI Unblur feature improves blurry images natively and makes the photos sharper. Additionally, AI Reflection Eraser will help users remove reflections from images which are shot through glass.

While these features are powered by the company's in-house AI models, OnePlus is also adding several Gemini-powered features. The first of these is Circle to Search, which will now be available to compatible smartphones with the OxygenOS 15 update.

The visual lookup feature can be activated by long pressing the navigation bar or Home Button. Another is Intelligent Search which will let users run on-device searches by typing a query in natural language. Users can ask about a file, setting, or a note and the AI will return relevant results.

Apart from that, Gemini will also power a new Pass Scan feature which is integrated within the camera app. It can be used to quickly scan boarding passes. AI Notes is also making a debut with OxygenOS 15. Similar to the AI Notes in Samsung Galaxy devices, the tool can format, expand (or shorten) content written in the Notes app. AI Notes can also auto-transcribe voice notes into text.

Further, AI Reply has been added into the AI Toolbox and can be accessed from the smart sidebar. It can understand the conversations in messaging apps and can automatically generate contextually relevant replies that users can copy and paste into the app.

Google's Gemini AI assistant will be made the default virtual assistant with the new OS update. Users can also access the recently released Gemini Live feature which offers a two-way real-time voice conversation with the Gemini chatbot.

OnePlus Unveils New OxygenOS 15 UI 

Coming to design enhancements, OxygenOS 15 introduces new boot animation, icons, more shelf card choices, and new fingerprint unlock style options. It also adds Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across various system scenarios to offer a new visual experience. Some minor upgrades have been added to settings, notification bar, and control centre.

New design upgrades can also be seen while interacting with the OS. A new OnePlus OneTake feature now improves the phone unlocking animation. File sharing between OnePlus and iPhone devices has also been improved with a new “Share with iPhone” feature.

Safety Features on OxygenOS 15

OxygenOS 15 will benefit from Android 15's Google Play Protect live threat detection feature that analyses app behaviour to detect potential malware and fraudulent apps. Similarly, new theft protection mechanisms have also been added to protect the user data in case their device is stolen.

The feature can detect movements associated with theft, such as someone snatching a smartphone and running away, and automatically locks the device to protect the data from the thief. Additionally, a remote lock feature has also been added with which a user can lock the device remotely with just their phone number. An offline lock has also been added that activates automatically if the handset remains disconnected from Internet for a prolonged period.

Finally, OxygenOS 15 also implements Android 15's biometric verification system for sensitive actions such as disabling theft-protection features or FindMyDevice, which the company says adds another layer of protection for users.

OxygenOS 15 Update: Eligible Devices (Expected)

OxygenOS 15 will first be rolled out to OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30. The company is yet to publish an official list of eligible devices, but the following handsets are currently expected to get the update, based on their support window.

Owners of the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11OnePlus 11ROnePlus 10 ProOnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T can expect to receive an update to OxygenOS 15. Other devices like the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE4 Lite, Nord CE3 Lite, Nord CE3OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad 2 are also likely to be updated to OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 11R

OnePlus 11R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 10T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fast SoC, lots of RAM and storage
  • Good battery life and super-quick charging
  • Bright, vibrant display
  • Good overall value for money
  • Bad
  • Average photo and video quality
  • No wireless charging, IP rating, eSIM support
  • Fans will miss the alert slider
Read detailed OnePlus 10T 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance in most scenarios
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Brisk charging, long battery life
  • Four years of Android OS updates
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
  • Bad
  • Preloaded (uninstallable) third-party apps, automatic app downloads
  • Lower CPU performance in benchmark tests
  • Subpar ultra-wide angle camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 4 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord 3 5G

OnePlus Nord 3 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Good display
  • Powerful performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Excellent primary camera performance
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Ultra-wide camera could have been better
  • Competition offers better IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 3 5G review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Pad Pro

OnePlus Pad Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3200x2120 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OxygenOS 15, OnePlus, OnePlus 12 5G, Android 15
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google DeepMind SynthID AI Watermarking Technology Open-Sourced to Businesses and Developers

Related Stories

OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  2. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  4. OnePlus 13's Cameras Detailed Ahead of the Phone's Debut Next Week
  5. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  6. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  7. Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 11 to Feature More Efficient Tensor Chips: Report
  8. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
  9. OnePlus Will Roll Out Its OxygenOS 15 Update With AI Features on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. 3D Scans Reveal Endurance Shipwreck Details After 107 Years
  2. New Study Finds Selfish DNA (LINE-1) is Essential for Early Human Embryo Development
  3. Researchers Create Innovative 3D Maps to Understand Octopus Arm Systems
  4. SpaceX Successfully Launches 23 Starlink Satellites, Further Expanding Global Internet Coverage
  5. NASA Unveils Prototype Telescope for LISA Mission, Gravitational Wave Detection from Space
  6. OxygenOS 15 Unveiled With New AI Features, Redesigned UI and Default Gemini Assistant
  7. Google DeepMind SynthID AI Watermarking Technology Open-Sourced to Businesses and Developers
  8. iQOO 13 Display Details Teased; Scores Over 3 Million in AnTuTu Benchmark
  9. Ubisoft Returns to NFT Gaming With Launch of Champion Tactics: Grimoria Chronicles 
  10. Oppo Find X8, Find X8 Pro With Dimensity 9400, Up to Four 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »