OnePlus unveiled its OxygenOS 15 update on Thursday. The new operating system (OS) update for eligible OnePlus smartphones will introduce a redesigned user interface, artificial intelligence (AI) features, and faster processing. Based on Android 15, which was recently released by Google, the update also brings new security features such as Google Play Protect's live threat detection and theft protection features. Additionally, OxygenOS 15 will set Gemini AI assistant as the default virtual assistant on compatible devices.

OxygenOS 15 Performance Improvements

The company claims that OxygenOS 15 was designed with a focus on fast performance, enhanced design, and AI capabilities. To improve processing times, OnePlus says it refined animation interactions via proprietary parallel processing technology.

According to OnePlus, the new update adds comprehensive 'interruption animations' that are said to enable faster transitions between apps. The company claims it eliminates lag times even during heavy usage and maintains a stable experience.

Another way the company is speeding up the OS is by removing redundant features and increasing the storage space. OnePlus claims that the OxygenOS 15 will take up 20 percent less storage space on the OnePlus 12 compared to OxygenOS 14.

OxygenOS 15 to Introduce New AI Features

OnePlus has also introduced several new AI features with the OS update. For the camera, the company has added AI Detail Boost, a feature which transforms low-resolution or cropped images into 4K resolution photos. This feature is integrated into the gallery app and automatically identifies pixelated images.

Similarly, the company's AI Unblur feature improves blurry images natively and makes the photos sharper. Additionally, AI Reflection Eraser will help users remove reflections from images which are shot through glass.

While these features are powered by the company's in-house AI models, OnePlus is also adding several Gemini-powered features. The first of these is Circle to Search, which will now be available to compatible smartphones with the OxygenOS 15 update.

The visual lookup feature can be activated by long pressing the navigation bar or Home Button. Another is Intelligent Search which will let users run on-device searches by typing a query in natural language. Users can ask about a file, setting, or a note and the AI will return relevant results.

Apart from that, Gemini will also power a new Pass Scan feature which is integrated within the camera app. It can be used to quickly scan boarding passes. AI Notes is also making a debut with OxygenOS 15. Similar to the AI Notes in Samsung Galaxy devices, the tool can format, expand (or shorten) content written in the Notes app. AI Notes can also auto-transcribe voice notes into text.

Further, AI Reply has been added into the AI Toolbox and can be accessed from the smart sidebar. It can understand the conversations in messaging apps and can automatically generate contextually relevant replies that users can copy and paste into the app.

Google's Gemini AI assistant will be made the default virtual assistant with the new OS update. Users can also access the recently released Gemini Live feature which offers a two-way real-time voice conversation with the Gemini chatbot.

OnePlus Unveils New OxygenOS 15 UI

Coming to design enhancements, OxygenOS 15 introduces new boot animation, icons, more shelf card choices, and new fingerprint unlock style options. It also adds Shimmering Effects and Gaussian Blur across various system scenarios to offer a new visual experience. Some minor upgrades have been added to settings, notification bar, and control centre.

New design upgrades can also be seen while interacting with the OS. A new OnePlus OneTake feature now improves the phone unlocking animation. File sharing between OnePlus and iPhone devices has also been improved with a new “Share with iPhone” feature.

Safety Features on OxygenOS 15

OxygenOS 15 will benefit from Android 15's Google Play Protect live threat detection feature that analyses app behaviour to detect potential malware and fraudulent apps. Similarly, new theft protection mechanisms have also been added to protect the user data in case their device is stolen.

The feature can detect movements associated with theft, such as someone snatching a smartphone and running away, and automatically locks the device to protect the data from the thief. Additionally, a remote lock feature has also been added with which a user can lock the device remotely with just their phone number. An offline lock has also been added that activates automatically if the handset remains disconnected from Internet for a prolonged period.

Finally, OxygenOS 15 also implements Android 15's biometric verification system for sensitive actions such as disabling theft-protection features or FindMyDevice, which the company says adds another layer of protection for users.

OxygenOS 15 Update: Eligible Devices (Expected)

OxygenOS 15 will first be rolled out to OnePlus 12 5G starting October 30. The company is yet to publish an official list of eligible devices, but the following handsets are currently expected to get the update, based on their support window.

Owners of the OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10T can expect to receive an update to OxygenOS 15. Other devices like the OnePlus Nord 4, Nord 3, Nord CE 4, Nord CE4 Lite, Nord CE3 Lite, Nord CE3, OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad 2 are also likely to be updated to OxygenOS 15.