OnePlus is all geared up to launch the OnePlus 13 in the coming week. With a little over a week to go, the company has now revealed the camera features and camera samples of the flagship smartphone. The OnePlus 13 will carry a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera unit, like its predecessor. The brand also shared a quick unboxing video of the phone revealing its design. Additionally, the pricing of the handset has leaked online.

OnePlus 13 to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera

OnePlus revealed details of the OnePlus 13 camera unit via Weibo posts. Like the OnePlus 12, the next offering will have triple rear cameras jointly developed by OnePlus and Hasselblad. The camera setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 main camera with a 1/1.95-inch size, f/2.6 aperture and OIS support. The phone will also get a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor and a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view.

The OnePlus 13 is confirmed to use the same image algorithm as the Oppo Find X8 series. The brand has posted some camera samples to show off the capabilities of the upcoming device.

On top of that, OnePlus 13's short official unboxing video was posted on Weibo. The video assures that it will ship with ColorOS 15 out of the box. The handset is shown in a red rectangular box. It is seen with a flat-screen and narrow bezels all around.

Meanwhile, an X user Tech Home (@TechHome100) spotted the listing of the OnePlus 13 online with a price tag of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,000). That's CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,500) more than the OnePlus 12, which was launched at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

The OnePlus 13 will run on the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will also support magnetic wireless charging.