OnePlus 13 Scores Over 3 Million Points in AnTuTu Benchmark Results; Geekbench Test Scores Leaked

OnePlus 13 will be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 October 2024 17:21 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 will ship with ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15

Highlights
  • The launch of OnePlus 13 will take place in China on October 31
  • It will come with a 9925mm square 10,000-level VC cooling area
  • OnePlus 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
OnePlus 13 will be unveiled in China on October 31, and the smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. After plenty of leaks and rumours, OnePlus has revealed a benchmark result of the phone, giving us an idea of how the successor to the OnePlus 12 performs on synthetic tests. It is confirmed to feature up to 24GB RAM and a maximum of 1TB of storage. Additionally, the purported Geekbench resulsts of the OnePlus 13 have also surfaced online, with impressive single- and multi-core scores.

OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Benchmark Results Revealed

After confirming that the OnePlus 13 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the Chinese brand revealed that the upcoming smartphone has received 3,094,447 points on the AnTuTu benchmark test. This score is higher than the leaked AnTuTu benchmark score of the Realme GT 7 Pro that recently surfaced online.

The OnePlus 13 will be available with up to 24GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It will come with a 9925 sq. mm 10,000-level vapour chamber for thermal management. It will feature an aerospace grade aluminium middle frame and 14 heat dissipation temperature detection sensors. The new phone is claimed to deliver a 119.92fps average frame rate while playing the Honor of Kings.

OnePlus 13 Geekbench Scores (Leaked)

Meanwhile, tipsters have shared purported Geekbench test results of the OnePlus 13 with impressive scores, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. As per the post by tipster Whylab, the device scored 3,170 points in the single-core test and 9,905 points in the multi-core test.

Another test shared by Tech Info (@techinfosocials) suggests 3,238 single-core points and 10,125 multi-core points.

The OnePlus 13 will be launched in China on October 31 at 4:00pm local time (1:30pm IST). It is confirmed to be available in Black Obsidian Secret Realm, Blues Moment, and White Dew Morning Dawn (translated from Chinese) colour options. The handset will run on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, and offer 50W wireless charging support.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. It could sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and pack a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-818 main sensor, according to recent reports.

 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BSNL Will Improve Quality of Services Instead of Raising Tariffs: CMD Robert Ravi

