OnePlus hosted the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7 where they launched the OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus 11R, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the OnePlus Pad, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and the OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro. The company also teased the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone briefly at the event. The Concept device, which will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2023 later this month, was teased further by the company as they revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone.

OnePlus officially teased the first look of the OnePlus 11 Concept device. This model will be unveiled by OnePlus at the MWC 2023 event, which will take place on February 27 in Barcelona, Spain. Despite the fact that the teaser images do not reveal much of the product, the "icy blue pipelines" seen on the back of the device, are intended to represent blood vessels.

“The images show the engineering breakthroughs of the OnePlus 11 Concept by highlighting the icy blue pipelines which run through the entire back of the phone, almost like OnePlus 11 Concept has its own series of blood vessels. OnePlus 11 Concept's pipelines are housed inside a bold and futuristic unibody glass design inspired by the calm stillness and vast power of a glacial lake,” the company wrote in a description.

Besides OnePlus' clarification that this design is called the "Flowing Back," nothing much is known about the handset yet.

This design reminds us of the Nothing Phone 1. Although the designs of the OnePlus 11 and the Nothing Phone 1 are different, the fact that the OnePlus 11 Concept will have a lit-up back may prompt comparisons.

Nothing Phone 1 includes a Glyph Interface that allows users to customise the lighting effects on the back of the phone for specific contacts and notifications. It is not known if the lights on the back of the OnePlus 11 Concept will serve a similar purpose.

