OnePlus Set to Introduce Its First Keyboard With Customisable Design: Details

OnePlus Keyboard will be the first co-created product to be launched through OnePlus Featuring.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 December 2022 00:25 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Keyboard will have hot-swappable functionality for unique personalisation

Highlights
  • OnePlus earlier scheduled the unveiling of keyboard on December 15
  • OnePlus Featuring aims at delivering co-created products to users
  • OnePlus Keyboard will have an aluminium body

OnePlus is all set to unveil its first customisable mechanical keyboard. The product, which will launch for global markets, is a part of products that will be unveiled through OnePlus Featuring. The Shenzhen-based company has earlier notified about revealing the product on December 15. While an official unveiling is still awaited, OnePlus has teased several details about its first keyboard. As confirmed by the company so far, the OnePlus Keyboard has been developed in collaboration with keyboard manufacturing firm Keychron. 

OnePlus introduced a new platform named OnePlus Featuring in December, aimed at delivering co-created products to its users. Through this platform, the company will soon be unveiling its first-ever keyboard, which will be easily customisable. The mechanical keyboard featuring Keychron technology comes with a double gasket design, which will avoid loud typing sounds. 

In an official Twitter post earlier today, the company teased the upcoming unveiling of the keyboard. 

 

 

OnePlus founder Pete Lau first announced the OnePlus Keyboard while introducing OnePlus Featuring earlier this month through a tweet. 

While not much is known about the OnePlus Keyboard yet, the company has teased several features. The keyboard will have an aluminium build to make it lightweight to carry. Moreover, it will be compatible for Mac, Windows and Linux. The layout will be similar to MacBook keyboard, but can work with MS Windows as well. 

As mentioned above, the OnePlus Keyboard will have customisable features. One of them is hot-swappable functionality that lets users change switches for unique personalisation. Another feature is the inclusion of open-source firmware like QMK and VIA. 

 

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Keyboard, OnePlus featuring
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science.
iPhone 14’s Satellite-Powered SOS, Crash Detection Feature Said to Save 2 Lives
