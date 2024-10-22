OnePlus has announced Diwali offers across its product categories as the festive season approaches. From smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds, the discount sale has something in store for everyone. The sale is currently live and will last till November 5. The OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Nord CE 4, and OnePlus 12R are listed with discounted prices. Besides a general price cut, OnePlus devices can be purchased with no-cost EMI options and bank discounts.

OnePlus Diwali Sale in India

OnePlus's 'MakeitSpecial' Diwali sale is currently live in India. As part of the sale buyers can purchase OnePlus products with discounted rates from the OnePlus India website, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon. Shoppers can also avail of these discounts while purchasing devices from offline stores including Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Pai Electronics, Big C Mobiles, and Lot Mobiles among others. The festival sale will end on November 5.

The OnePlus Nord 4 can be grabbed for Rs. 25,999 (including a bank discount of Rs. 2,000) instead of the original launch price of Rs. 29,999. No-cost EMI options are available for up to nine months with select bank cards. Similarly, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC-powered OnePlus Nord CE 4 is available for Rs. 20,999 (including a Rs. 1,500 bank discount), down from the launch price of Rs. 24,999. Buyers can opt for a three-month-cost EMI option.

In the ongoing sale, the base variant of the OnePlus 12R can be purchased for Rs. 32,999 after applying Rs. 4,000 flat off and Rs. 3,000 instant bank discount. It was launched with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the base 8GB RAM +128GB storage configuration.

The OnePlus Pad Go is available for Rs. 14,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 19,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro are retailing for Rs. 2,099 and Rs. 2,499, respectively. The OnePlus Watch 2R is listed with a price tag of Rs. 12,999, instead of Rs. 17,999.

OnePlus 12, OnePlus Pad, and OnePlus Watch 2 are also getting discounts during the sale and are available for purchase at a starting price of Rs. 54,999, Rs. 33,999, and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

