Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Gets June 2023 Security Patch With Several Camera Improvements: Report

Samsung Galaxy S23 series update reportedly comes with firmware version S91xBXXU2AWF1.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 19:07 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23's changelog is said to have a 2.2GB file size

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly rolling out an update to Galaxy S23 series
  • New firmware update brings the June security patch
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched in February

Samsung Galaxy S23 series with Android 13-based One UI 5.1 skin was launched in February this year. Now the flagship smartphones have reportedly started receiving the June 2023 Android security patch. The latest firmware brings a 2x portrait option to the camera app and addresses autofocus issues. The update is said to have several stability improvements and bug fixes as well. Eligible Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones in some South East Asian markets are reportedly receiving the update now. It is said to have a 2.2GB file size.

Samsung Galaxy S23 update changelog

As reported by SamMobile, the update for Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra with firmware version S91xBXXU2AWF1 is currently rolling out for handsets in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Thailand. The update brings the June 2023 Android security patch and is said to add a new 2x zoom option in the camera app's Portrait mode apart from the general bug fixes and One UI improvements.

The update is 2.2GB in size and purportedly addresses autofocus issues and makes changes to the Night mode feature. The Galaxy S23 series models are getting subtle improvements in haptics as well. The update is expected to include fixes for the camera blur issue that was acknowledged by the company earlier this month.

As per the report, the update should arrive automatically over the air to eligible Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra units. However, users in the above-mentioned regions can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and Install. Users are advised to update their phones while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi network and a charger. It is expected to arrive in more regions in the coming days.

The Galaxy S23 was launched in India in February during the Galaxy Unpacked event with a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. They are powered by a customised version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and sport Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays. On the front, the handsets feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Security Update, June Android Security Patch, Firmware Update
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
