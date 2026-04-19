Oppo F33 5G has launched in India as a mid-range smartphone with a large 7,000mAh battery, a Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, and a flat AMOLED display. It competes with the Realme 16 5G, which offers a brighter AMOLED panel, a newer Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor, and longer software support, and the Nothing Phone 4a, which brings a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, a unique Glyph interface, and a versatile triple camera setup. All three target similar price segments but focus on different strengths.

Oppo F33 5G vs Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a: Price in India

Oppo F33 5G: The Oppo F33 5G starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs. 37,999. It is available in Forest Green and Pearl White colour options.

Realme 16 5G: The Realme 16 5G is priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 33,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 36,999. It is offered in Air Black and Air White finishes.

Nothing Phone 4a: The Nothing Phone 4a starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 34,999, while the 12GB + 256GB configuration costs Rs. 37,999. It is sold in Black, Blue, Pink, and White colourways.

Oppo F33 5G vs Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a: Display, Software

Oppo F33 5G: The handset features a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

Realme 16 5G: The Realme 16 5G sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,200 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 and is promised three OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Nothing Phone 4a: The Nothing Phone 4a gets a larger 6.78-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It runs on Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.1 and is promised three OS updates and six years of security patches.

Oppo F33 5G vs Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a: Processor, Battery

Oppo F33 5G: The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Realme 16 5G: The phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It houses a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging and reverse charging support.

Nothing Phone 4a: The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging.

Oppo F33 5G vs Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a: Cameras, Dimensions

Oppo F33 5G: The phone features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera. It measures 158.2 x 78.0 x 8.0mm and weighs 189g.

Realme 16 5G: The handset offers a 50-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 158.30 x 75.13 x 8.10mm and weighs around 183g.

Nothing Phone 4a: The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope camera, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. It includes a 32-megapixel front camera. It measures 163.95 x 77.57 x 8.55mm and weighs about 204.5g.

Oppo F33 5G vs Realme 16 5G vs Nothing Phone 4a: Which Should You Buy?

The Oppo F33 5G is a better pick if battery life is your priority, as it packs a 7,000mAh battery with faster 80W charging and strong durability ratings. The Realme 16 5G offers a more balanced experience with a brighter 4,200 nits AMOLED display, a newer Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, and longer software support. The Nothing Phone 4a is the best choice for performance and cameras, with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip, a 50-megapixel periscope lens, and its distinctive Glyph interface.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the best display?

The Nothing Phone 4a offers the brightest and highest-resolution display, while the Realme 16 5G also delivers very high brightness.

2. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Oppo F33 5G and Realme 16 5G both pack 7,000mAh batteries, which are larger than the 5,400mAh unit on the Nothing Phone 4a.

3. Which phone offers better performance?

The Nothing Phone 4a offers the best performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, followed by the Realme 16 5G.