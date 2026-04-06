Realme 16 5G was launched in India as the third model in the Chinese smartphone maker's Realme 16 lineup on April 2. On Monday, the tech firm announced that the Realme 16 5G is now on sale in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's online store. It is offered in two colour options and three storage configurations. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6000-series chipset, the handset is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. It also features support for 60W wired fast charging. The new Realme 16 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. It also boasts a selfie mirror, placed inside the rear camera module.

Realme 16 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

Realme 16 5G price in India starts at Rs. 31,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration costs Rs. 33,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 36,999.

As part of an introductory offer, the company is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI plans via select credit cards. Alternatively, customers can buy the new Realme 16 5G with a bank discount and UPI discount of Rs. 2,000. There are also EMI options available for up to 12 months, and buyers can also get a Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus.

The Realme 16 5G is now on sale in India via Flipkart and the Realme online store in Air Black and Air White colourways.

Realme 16 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme 16 5G is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone. It is equipped with a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 1.07 billion colours, 397 ppi pixel density, up to 4,200 nits peak brightness, and DT Star D+ cover glass protection. It also gets an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset powers the new Realme 16 5G. The phone also features up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, and a Mali G57 MC2 GPU. To control the temperatures during resource-intensive tasks, the Realme 16 5G has been equipped with a vapour chamber cooling system with a 6,050 sq mm heat dissipation area. The tech firm claims that the handset ships with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Realme 16 5G carries a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It also gets a 50-megapixel (f/2.4) camera on the front for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/60 fps. The Realme 16 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging. It measures 158.30x75.13x8.10mm and weighs about 183g.

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