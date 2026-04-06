Realme's 16 series now has the latest entry as its base model, joining the Pro models in India. This is surely the company's latest attempt to tap into different age groups and target audiences under Rs. 50,000. The range now includes the Realme 16 5G, priced at Rs. 31,999, alongside the Realme 16 Pro 5G, priced at Rs. 37,999, and the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, priced at Rs. 45,999.

The brand is moving away from the "spec-sheet war" and toward ownership duration. Gadgets 360 got a chance to speak to Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India and here's what he has to say about the industry-wide price surge, Realme 16 launch and more.

Experience Over Specs: Realme Revamps Retail Strategy for the Realme 16 5G Launch

Realme realises that offline is an important decision-making channel and is betting big on "in-hand feel" and live gaming demos to drive mid-range sales. On Realme 16's launch and evolved offline experience, Wong said, "For the Realme 16 5G, our offline strategy is centred on experience‑led selling. Promoters will highlight key features such as the 7000mAh battery with a 6‑year health commitment, premium slim design, improved camera system, and the rear selfie mirror. They will also demonstrate real‑time gaming performance through live gameplay, enabling customers to experience the device beyond just specifications. In addition, promoters will highlight the AI pop‑out feature and provide hands-on demonstrations of the rear selfie mirror for offline customers."

On being asked about the biggest shift in Realme's retail strategy lately. Wong explained, "We are designing our retail strategy in a way that retailers are getting more incentives in selling number series, investing more in marketing, enhancing in-store visibility through POSMs, and offering longer software support. We also dedicate more time to product development in this segment, which has helped grow our mid-range market share since 2021."

Adding further, he said, "In‑store interactions allow consumers to truly experience the product, its in‑hand feel, design aesthetics, and camera performance, while features such as the rear selfie mirror become immediately intuitive through hands-on usage, something an online listing cannot fully convey."

On the Structural Shift in the Smartphone Market

Wong also touched on a hot topic in the industry, the premium new smartphones users are paying for. "Rising memory, component costs and integration of premium features are reshaping smartphone pricing across the industry. Every smartphone company is facing the same. As a result, consumer expectations around value are evolving," he said.

"At Realme, we recognise that this is not a short-term shift but a structural change. Today's smartphone buyers are more pragmatic; they are not just evaluating specs, but also how long a device will remain fast, relevant, and well-supported," added Wong.

On price surges and what to expect in 2026, Wong painted a broader picture that this is an industry-wide phenomenon in the smartphone market today and is not limited to Realme or any specific channel (offline or online).

"All brands are raising prices across both existing and new products. Entry-level devices that were previously priced at Rs. 8,000–10,000 are seeing increases of around 35%. The mid-range sweet spot of Rs. 20,000–25,000 has shifted to Rs. 25,000–30,000, reflecting a 20–25% jump, while even flagship devices around Rs. 80,000 have risen by approximately 25%," he explained.

Talking about the company's strategy, Wong said, "At Realme, our principle is simple - if prices rise, value must rise even faster. We are rapidly adjusting our product roadmap, strengthening our online presence, and focusing on the features that matter most to consumers. Today's youth prioritise design, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities, and the Realme 16 5G delivers across all these areas."

On the Realme 16 5G's "Dual Value" Proposition

Realme has been focusing on higher-capacity batteries, introducing 7000mAh+ packs for consumers. The brand believes it was among the first to recognise the evolving power demands of today's youth and respond with meaningful upgrades that go beyond incremental improvements. Wong stressed that the Realme 16 is a perfect example, as it packs a 7000mAh battery backed by a 6-year commitment, extending its lifespan to 1600 cycles and ensuring long-term reliability.

"We have observed that while users increasingly prioritise larger battery capacity, they are not willing to compromise on slim design. That balance is at the core of the realme 16 5G. Its slim design, combined with a 7000mAh battery, ensures reliable all-day usage. All of this, along with 3 + 4 years of software updates and a 6-year battery health commitment, makes the 16 5G a well-rounded device built for how young users create, connect, and express themselves," he added.

What to Expect from Realme in 2026

Wong touched on the 2026 roadmap, hinting that Realme may launch new wearables and audio devices this year. Of course, this is beyond smartphones.

He said, "In 2025, our wearable share was up by 27.8% YoY, and 26.3% YoY growth was witnessed in the TWS segment, despite the overall market shrinking. Going forward in 2026, you can expect a new wave of smartwatches and audio devices designed to seamlessly integrate into everyday routines and creative workflows. These upcoming innovations are built to deliver meaningful, personalised experiences, with several having the potential to be true market disruptors."