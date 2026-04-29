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Realme 16x 5G India Launch Seems Imminent as Storage Options, Colourways Surface Online

Realme 16x 5G will reportedly be launched in India with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2026 10:38 IST
Realme 16x 5G India Launch Seems Imminent as Storage Options, Colourways Surface Online

Realme 16 5G features a pill-shaped rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Realme 16x 5G could be offered in two colour options
  • Realme 16x 5G might go on sale in three storage variants
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Realme 16 5G was launched in India earlier this month, joining the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. However, the Realme 16 series could grow by one in the coming months as a tipster claims that the smartphone maker is planning to unveil another model as part of the lineup. Expected to be marketed as the Realme 16x 5G, the handset will reportedly go on sale in the country in two colour options and three storage variants. The handset is expected to succeed last year's Realme 15x 5G, which is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Realme 16x 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims the handset will launch in India soon with the model number RMX5270. While the exact launch timeline remains under wraps, he claims that the phone's debut could be near. On top of this, the leaker claims that the rumoured Realme 16 series smartphone will be offered in two colour options, which could be marketed as Endurance Brown and Glory White. Moreover, the phone could go on sale in the country in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Other details about the purported Realme 16x 5G, including its exact launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing, are expected to be revealed in the coming days. The smartphone is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Realme 16 series, which currently includes the flagship Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and the latest Realme 16 5G, which was launched in India on April 2 with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, along with a thin and light design.

The rumoured Realme 16x 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 15x 5G, which was launched in India in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To recap, the Realme 15x 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) Sunlight Display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 256 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Powering last year's Realme 15x 5G is a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, along with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 16x 5G, Realme, Realme 16x 5G India Launch, Realme 16 5G
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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