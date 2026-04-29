Realme 16 5G was launched in India earlier this month, joining the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. However, the Realme 16 series could grow by one in the coming months as a tipster claims that the smartphone maker is planning to unveil another model as part of the lineup. Expected to be marketed as the Realme 16x 5G, the handset will reportedly go on sale in the country in two colour options and three storage variants. The handset is expected to succeed last year's Realme 15x 5G, which is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Realme 16x 5G Tipped to Launch Soon in India

In a post on X, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims the handset will launch in India soon with the model number RMX5270. While the exact launch timeline remains under wraps, he claims that the phone's debut could be near. On top of this, the leaker claims that the rumoured Realme 16 series smartphone will be offered in two colour options, which could be marketed as Endurance Brown and Glory White. Moreover, the phone could go on sale in the country in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations.

Other details about the purported Realme 16x 5G, including its exact launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing, are expected to be revealed in the coming days. The smartphone is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Realme 16 series, which currently includes the flagship Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, Realme 16 Pro 5G, and the latest Realme 16 5G, which was launched in India on April 2 with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset, along with a thin and light design.

The rumoured Realme 16x 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 15x 5G, which was launched in India in October 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. To recap, the Realme 15x 5G sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) Sunlight Display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 256 ppi pixel density, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Powering last year's Realme 15x 5G is a 6nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, along with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset carries a dual rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel main shooter. It is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support.