Planning to purchase the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S26 series, but wondering where it is going to be the cheapest? As the global availability is set to begin soon, the price variations in different markets may have a significant effect on your purchase. The South Korean tech conglomerate's latest flagship lineup comprises three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with all of them targeting a slightly different consumer base.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Around the World

With the pre-orders now live, let's take a closer look at how the Galaxy S26 series is priced in India before moving on to where it may be the cheapest.

Region Galaxy S26 (Local Price / Approx. INR) Galaxy S26+ (Local Price / Approx. INR) Galaxy S26 Ultra (Local Price / Approx. INR) India Rs. 87,999 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,39,999 US $899.99 (Rs. 81,819) $1,099.99 (Rs. 1,00,006) $1,299.99 (Rs. 1,18,189) UAE AED 3,599 (Rs. 89,094) AED 4,299 (Rs. 1,06,422) AED 5,099 (Rs. 1,26,224) UK GBP 879 (Rs. 1,08,296) GBP 1,099 (Rs. 1,35,405) GBP 1,279 (Rs. 1,57,599) Europe EUR 999 (Rs. 1,07,236) EUR 1,249 (Rs. 1,34,072) EUR 1,449 (Rs. 1,55,523)

India: Beginning with India, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ prices start at Rs. 87,999 and Rs. 1,19,999, respectively, for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra price begins at Rs. 1,39,999 for the same RAM and onboard storage configuration.

US: In the US, the Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB variant's price is set at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 81,819). The Galaxy S26+ costs $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,006), while the Galaxy S26 Ultra costs $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,18,189).

UAE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 price in the UAE begins at AED 3,599 (roughly Rs. 89,094), while the Galaxy S26+ costs AED 4,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,422). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at AED 5,099 (roughly Rs. 1,26,224).

UK: The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ UK prices begin at GBP 879 (roughly Rs. 1,08,296) and GBP 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,35,405). Customers who want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will need to shell out GBP 1,279 (roughly Rs. 1,57,599).

Europe: In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy S26 price starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,236). The Galaxy S26+ price is set at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,34,072), while the Galaxy S26 Ultra costs EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,55,523).

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?

Like every year, the US is once again the cheapest place to buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to get their hands on the latest handsets at slightly lower rates than in other regions like Europe, India, and the UK.

It is worth noting that despite a price hike in select markets, Samsung has bumped up the base storage from 128GB to 256GB on its latest lineup across all regions.