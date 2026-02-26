Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price: US vs Europe vs India — Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?

Samsung has bumped up the base storage from 128GB to 256GB on its latest lineup across all regions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 February 2026 07:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price: US vs Europe vs India — Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series succeeds the tech giant's Galaxy S25 lineup from last year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • In India, the Galaxy S26 price starts at Rs. 87,999
  • THe UAE and European markets have higher base variant pricing
  • All Samsung Galaxy S26 series models now start with 256GB storage
Advertisement

Planning to purchase the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S26 series, but wondering where it is going to be the cheapest? As the global availability is set to begin soon, the price variations in different markets may have a significant effect on your purchase. The South Korean tech conglomerate's latest flagship lineup comprises three models — Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with all of them targeting a slightly different consumer base.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price Around the World

With the pre-orders now live, let's take a closer look at how the Galaxy S26 series is priced in India before moving on to where it may be the cheapest.

Region Galaxy S26 (Local Price / Approx. INR) Galaxy S26+ (Local Price / Approx. INR) Galaxy S26 Ultra (Local Price / Approx. INR)
India Rs. 87,999 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 1,39,999
US $899.99 (Rs. 81,819) $1,099.99 (Rs. 1,00,006) $1,299.99 (Rs. 1,18,189)
UAE AED 3,599 (Rs. 89,094) AED 4,299 (Rs. 1,06,422) AED 5,099 (Rs. 1,26,224)
UK GBP 879 (Rs. 1,08,296) GBP 1,099 (Rs. 1,35,405) GBP 1,279 (Rs. 1,57,599)
Europe EUR 999 (Rs. 1,07,236) EUR 1,249 (Rs. 1,34,072) EUR 1,449 (Rs. 1,55,523)

India: Beginning with India, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ prices start at Rs. 87,999 and Rs. 1,19,999, respectively, for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra price begins at Rs. 1,39,999 for the same RAM and onboard storage configuration.

US: In the US, the Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB variant's price is set at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 81,819). The Galaxy S26+ costs $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 1,00,006), while the Galaxy S26 Ultra costs $1,299.99 (roughly Rs. 1,18,189).

UAE: The Samsung Galaxy S26 price in the UAE begins at AED 3,599 (roughly Rs. 89,094), while the Galaxy S26+ costs AED 4,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,422). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at AED 5,099 (roughly Rs. 1,26,224).

UK: The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ UK prices begin at GBP 879 (roughly Rs. 1,08,296) and GBP 1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,35,405). Customers who want to buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra will need to shell out GBP 1,279 (roughly Rs. 1,57,599).

Europe: In Europe, the Samsung Galaxy S26 price starts at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,07,236). The Galaxy S26+ price is set at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,34,072), while the Galaxy S26 Ultra costs EUR 1,449 (roughly Rs. 1,55,523).

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?

Like every year, the US is once again the cheapest place to buy the Samsung Galaxy S26 series. Customers purchasing the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, or the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be able to get their hands on the latest handsets at slightly lower rates than in other regions like Europe, India, and the UK.

It is worth noting that despite a price hike in select markets, Samsung has bumped up the base storage from 128GB to 256GB on its latest lineup across all regions.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra First Impressions

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price: US vs Europe vs India — Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, 200-Megapixel Camera
  2. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Costs Around the World
  3. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Highlights: Galaxy S26 Series, Buds 4 Pro Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Buds 4 Launched at These Prices in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy F Series Smartphones May Become More Expensive
  6. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ With 2nm Exynos 2600 Chip Launched in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price - Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
  8. Nothing Phone 4a Pink Colour Variant Revealed Before March 5 Launch
  9. Here's When the Realme C83 5G Will Debut in India
  10. A New Oppo Find N6 Leak Hints at This Crease-Free Foldable Screen
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Price in India, US, UK, UAE and Germany
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched in India With Privacy Display Feature, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Launched in India With 2nm Exynos 2600 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  4. James Webb Telescope Maps Uranus in 3D for the First Time; Data Reveals Hidden Storms, Methane Clouds
  5. Ram Abdullah Antony Streaming on Prime Video: What to Know About Poovaiyar, Soundararaja Starrer
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Head Gesture Support; Galaxy Buds 4 Tags Along: Price, Specs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Support AirDrop Compatibility via Quick Share
  8. Prakambanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ganapathi and Sagar Surya Starrer Online?
  9. OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 15s, Buds Pro 4 and Other Products Tipped to Launch This Year
  10. Nothing Phone 4a Confirmed to Launch in a Pink Colourway Ahead of March 5 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »