Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched in India With Privacy Display Feature, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 23:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched in India With Privacy Display Feature, 200-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a quad camera system at the back

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra ships with Android 16-based One UI 8.5
  • It carries 50-megapixel periscope telephoto and ultra-wide-angle cameras
  • The Galaxy S26 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging
Samsung launched the Galaxy S26 Ultra alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+. The flagship smartphone introduces a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a new Privacy Display feature, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, and an upgraded 200-megapixel quad rear camera system. Samsung has also added expanded Galaxy AI features for productivity and privacy, while retaining its premium Ultra design with improved durability, faster charging support and advanced video recording capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price in India, Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 1,59,999. Meanwhile, the top-end 16GB + 1TB storage variant is listed at Rs. 1,89,999. 

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at $1,299 (about Rs. 1,18,000), $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000), and Rs. 1,799 (about Rs. 1,64,000) for the 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations, respectively.

Samsung offers the Galaxy S26 Ultra in Black, Blue, Purple, White colour options. The phone will go on sale in the country via Amazon and Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 3,120 × 1,440 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports 10-bit colour output for enhanced colour accuracy and includes a Privacy Display feature that restricts screen visibility beyond a 30-degree viewing angle. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

The smartphone runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset customised for Galaxy and is paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. It ships with One UI 8.5 based on Android 16.

Samsung has added several Galaxy AI features to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now Assist suggests actions based on on-screen activity, while Call Screen answers unknown calls and provides live transcripts. Photo Assist supports AI-based image editing, and Creative Studio enables content creation tools. The Bixby Device Agent allows voice-based setting adjustments, while Privacy Alerts notify users about app data access. AI noise reduction is also supported in select third-party apps.

For photography, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra includes a quad rear camera setup led by a 200-megapixel wide-angle primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It also carries a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.9 aperture and 5x optical zoom, a 50-megapixel ultra wideangle lens with an f/1.9 aperture, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom.

The rear camera system supports 8K video recording, HDR10+ capture and Super Steady Video with 360-degree horizontal lock stabilisation. On the front, the phone features a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture and 4K video recording support.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC and USB Type-C support. The handset supports dual SIM functionality with Nano SIM and eSIM options. Satellite navigation systems include GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BDS. Sensors onboard include a gyroscope, accelerometer, barometer, proximity sensor, e-compass and fingerprint sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 60W wired fast charging and 25W wireless charging. The handset measures 163.6 × 78.1 × 7.9mm and weighs 214g, making it Samsung's slimmest Ultra model to date.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
