One of the most anticipated Tamil crime-thriller films, Ram Abdullah Antony, has finally made its way to digital screens. The film centers on three 12th-grade friends—Ram, Abdullah, and Antony—who belong to different religions but are inseparable. However, their lives turn upside down when they become entangled after committing a brutal murder. The plot further explores their attempts to evade the police and how their families are affected upon learning of the crime. The sequences are highly emotional and packed with intense thrills.

When and Where to Watch Ram Abdullah Antony

This film is now available for rent exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Viewers will require an active subscription to rent it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ram Abdullah Antony

Set against the backdrop of a small town, Ram Abdullah Antony begins with the inseparable bond between three 12th-grade friends—Ram, Abdullah, and Antony. The plot takes a dark turn when the trio is involved in the brutal murder of a schoolmate. Because the victim is the grandson of a ruthless local figure, Guru Moorthy (Vela Ramamoorthy), a special team led by a corrupt cop (Sai Dheena) is hired to track down the boys.

Parallel to this investigation, an honest police officer (Soundararaja) digs deeper to expose the truth, confronting layers of corruption and a shocking motive behind the crime. The film explores themes of vulnerability and culminates in an unexpected climax.

Cast and Crew of Ram Abdullah Antony

The Tamil drama-thriller Ram Abdullah Antony is written and directed by Jayavel and produced by T.S. Clement Suresh under the Annai Vailankanni Studio banner. The film stars Poovaiyar, Ajay Arnold, and Arjun in the lead roles of three high school friends, supported by a veteran cast including Vela Ramamoorthy, Sai Dheena, Soundararaja, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Arnav.

The technical crew features cinematography by L.K. Vijay, an emotional musical score by T.R. Krishna Chethan, and editing by Vinoth Sivakumar.

Reception of Ram Abdullah Antony

The film was theatrically released on October 25th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.3/10.