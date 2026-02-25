Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup Launch Expected

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup Launch Expected

Here's everything Samsung is expected to launch at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 12:13 IST
Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is nearly here, and the South Korean company is expected to unveil new smartphones and truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets with Galaxy AI features in a few hours. This year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to comprise three models, while the brand might also unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at its first in-person launch event of the year, which will be streamed live via the company's platforms and social media channels.

Stay tuned to all the upcoming announcements at the first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on Gadgets 360. Don't forget to follow us on XInstagramWhatsApp, and YouTube where we'll post all the latest updates from the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
OnePlus 16 to Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Than OnePlus 15, Won't Feature Active Cooling, Tipster Claims
Xiaomi's Leica Leitzphone Surfaces in Hands-on Images Ahead of Global Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Lineup Launch Expected
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15R Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, These Other Features
  2. Marvel's Wolverine Launch Date Confirmed, Will Release 2 Months Before GTA 6
  3. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature a Redesigned, Smaller Dynamic Island
  4. OnePlus 15R Could to Become More Expensive in India, Tipster Claims
  5. Xiaomi's Launches This Slim Power Bank to Rival Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack
  6. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Here's What Samsung Might Launch Today
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series Launch Live
  8. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Global and Indian Colourways Confirmed
  9. Nike Launches Pegasus 42, ACG Pegasus Trail Running Shoes in India
  10. iQOO Z11x Listed on Geekbench With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi's Leica Leitzphone Surfaces in Hands-on Images Ahead of Global Launch
  2. OnePlus 16 to Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Than OnePlus 15, Won't Feature Active Cooling, Tipster Claims
  3. Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms
  4. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Launched Globally: Price, Compatibility
  5. MacBook Pro With OLED Touchscreen, Dynamic Island Said to Launch Earlier Than Expected
  6. Oppo Find N6 Leaked Images Hint at Two Colourways; Minor Design Updates Expected
  7. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro to Feature Redesigned Dynamic Island With Smaller Notch: Report
  8. OnePlus 15R Price in India Could Be Hiked in March, Tipster Claims
  9. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series, Galaxy Buds 4 Series Launch Live
  10. Nike Pegasus 42 Running Shoes Launched in India With New Air Zoom Unit, Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Tags Along
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »