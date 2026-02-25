Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 is nearly here, and the South Korean company is expected to unveil new smartphones and truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets with Galaxy AI features in a few hours. This year's flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to comprise three models, while the brand might also unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at its first in-person launch event of the year, which will be streamed live via the company's platforms and social media channels.

