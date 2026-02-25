OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch several new products in the coming weeks. A recent leak suggests the company is planning a multi-category refresh that could include smartphones, audio wearables and a premium tablet. The upcoming lineup is expected to target different price segments, ranging from mid-range and flagship phones to affordable devices. Reports indicate that the first phase of announcements may begin next month, although OnePlus has not yet officially confirmed the launch plans or product details.

OnePlus Product Roadmap Leak Hints at New Tablet, Wireless Earphones

According to a post shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X, the company's upcoming lineup could include the OnePlus Nord 6, a new premium tablet, next-generation Buds Pro earbuds, the OnePlus 15s, and a new budget smartphone.

As per the leak, the first wave of launches is expected to take place between late March and early April. Previous leaks also suggested a similar launch timeline. OnePlus has not officially confirmed the reported devices or launch timeline so far.

The OnePlus Nord 6 already appeared on several certification and benchmark sites. The handset could run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and Android 16. It is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel main sensor and support 80W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 15s, which was earlier rumoured to have been cancelled amid speculation about internal issues within Oppo's ecosystem, is reportedly back on the launch roadmap. The handset remains underway, although its camera hardware may see changes. The smartphone is expected to arrive as a rebadged version of the upcoming OnePlus 15T and could feature a dual rear camera setup, a 6.31-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus may also introduce the Buds Pro 4, although details about the purported audio wearable remain unknown, as a successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which was unveiled in August 2025.

Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus Buds 4 launched in India in July 2025 at Rs. 5,999. The earphones come with dual drivers, Hi-Res Wireless Audio support, up to 55dB adaptive ANC, and are claimed to deliver up to 45 hours of total playback with the case and features real-time AI translation support.