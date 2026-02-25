Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 15s, Buds Pro 4 and Other Products Tipped to Launch This Year

The OnePlus Nord 6 has already appeared on several certification and benchmark sites.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 18:31 IST
OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 15s, Buds Pro 4 and Other Products Tipped to Launch This Year

OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 5 (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • First OnePlus launches expected between March and April
  • OnePlus Nord 6 may feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset
  • OnePlus may unveil new premium tablet and budget phone
Advertisement

OnePlus is reportedly preparing to launch several new products in the coming weeks. A recent leak suggests the company is planning a multi-category refresh that could include smartphones, audio wearables and a premium tablet. The upcoming lineup is expected to target different price segments, ranging from mid-range and flagship phones to affordable devices. Reports indicate that the first phase of announcements may begin next month, although OnePlus has not yet officially confirmed the launch plans or product details.

OnePlus Product Roadmap Leak Hints at New Tablet, Wireless Earphones

According to a post shared by tipster Yogesh Brar on X, the company's upcoming lineup could include the OnePlus Nord 6, a new premium tablet, next-generation Buds Pro earbuds, the OnePlus 15s, and a new budget smartphone.

As per the leak, the first wave of launches is expected to take place between late March and early April. Previous leaks also suggested a similar launch timeline. OnePlus has not officially confirmed the reported devices or launch timeline so far.

The OnePlus Nord 6 already appeared on several certification and benchmark sites. The handset could run on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and Android 16. It is tipped to carry a 50-megapixel main sensor and support 80W wired fast charging.

The OnePlus 15s, which was earlier rumoured to have been cancelled amid speculation about internal issues within Oppo's ecosystem, is reportedly back on the launch roadmap. The handset remains underway, although its camera hardware may see changes. The smartphone is expected to arrive as a rebadged version of the upcoming OnePlus 15T and could feature a dual rear camera setup, a 6.31-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

OnePlus may also introduce the Buds Pro 4, although details about the purported audio wearable remain unknown, as a successor to the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, which was unveiled in August 2025.

Meanwhile, the standard OnePlus Buds 4 launched in India in July 2025 at Rs. 5,999. The earphones come with dual drivers, Hi-Res Wireless Audio support, up to 55dB adaptive ANC, and are claimed to deliver up to 45 hours of total playback with the case and features real-time AI translation support.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 15s, OnePlus Buds Pro 4, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Phone 4a Confirmed to Launch in a Pink Colourway Ahead of March 5 Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 15s, Buds Pro 4 and Other Products Tipped to Launch This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 LIVE: Here's What Samsung Might Launch Today
  2. Nothing Phone 4a Pink Colour Variant Revealed Before March 5 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Last-Minute Leak Hints at Support for This iPhone Feature
  4. Xiaomi's Launches This Slim Power Bank to Rival Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature a Redesigned, Smaller Dynamic Island
  6. This Realme Phone Could Launch With Two 200-Megapixel Rear Cameras
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series Launch Live
  8. OnePlus Could Launch These Smartphones, Devices and Accessories Soon
  9. Here's When the Realme C83 5G Will Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Tipped to Support AirDrop Compatibility via Quick Share
  2. OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus 15s, Buds Pro 4 and Other Products Tipped to Launch This Year
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Confirmed to Launch in a Pink Colourway Ahead of March 5 Launch
  4. Realme GT 9 Pro Tipped to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Setup
  5. MeitY Launches Blockchain India Challenge, Invites Startups to Solve Governance Problems
  6. Realme C83 5G India Launch Date Announced; Company Reveals Availability, Key Specifications
  7. Oppo Find N6 Leak Indicates It Could Sport a Crease-Free Foldable Screen
  8. YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits
  9. Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  10. Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »