Nothing Phone 4a Confirmed to Launch in a Pink Colourway Ahead of March 5 Launch

Nothing Phone 4a series will launch in India and select global markets on March 5.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 16:36 IST
Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 4a will boast a triple rear camera design

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4a is expected to launch alongside a Pro variant
  • The handsets may come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
  • The Nothing Phone 4a could get a 5,400mAh battery with 50W fast charging
Nothing has revealed the Pink colour variant of the upcoming Phone 4a ahead of its official launch, expanding the lineup beyond the previously teased White option. The company has also shared key design details, confirming the continuation of its transparent rear panel and signature lighting interface. Alongside the new colourway, Nothing has already confirmed chipset branding and availability details for India. The Phone 4a series is expected to debut with upgraded hardware and refined design elements at the company's launch event in the first week of March.

Nothing Phone 4a Pink Colour Variant Revealed

The Nothing Phone 4a will be available in a Pink colourway, alongside the previously teased white option, the company revealed on Wednesday. The new finish marks the first time that the company has introduced a pink variant across its smartphone portfolio. The UK-based OEM said the colour reflects a more expressive design direction influenced by art, fashion and pop culture.

To mark the announcement, Nothing carried out themed promotional activities in London and Bengaluru. Full details of the Phone 4a are expected during the company's “Built Different” launch event on March 5.

nothing phone 4a nothing inline phone 4a

Nothing Phone 4a will come in Pink and White colourways
Photo Credit: Nothing

 

The Nothing Phone 4a, previously teased in a White shade, features a triple rear camera setup in a pill-shaped module, with the LED flash placed outside the camera unit. The handset retains the transparent back design of its predecessors and will likely include a new Glyph Bar notification system. Power and volume buttons sit on the right, while an additional button appears on the left edge. 

The UK-based tech company has already confirmed that the Phone 4a series will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The smartphones will be available in India through Flipkart.

The Nothing Phone 4a could come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, a 5,400mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging and a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. 

Comments

Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4a Colour Options, Nothing Phone 4a Design, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT 9 Pro Tipped to Feature Dual 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Setup

