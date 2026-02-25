Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Head Gesture Support; Galaxy Buds 4 Tags Along: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Head Gesture Support; Galaxy Buds 4 Tags Along: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and Galaxy Buds 4 were launched alongside the Galaxy S26 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 26 February 2026 00:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro Launched in India With Adaptive ANC, Head Gesture Support; Galaxy Buds 4 Tags Along: Price, Specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 charging case features a transparent lid

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series feature a redesign charging case
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is offered in three colourways
  • The new TWS lineup features adaptive EQ
Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 series was launched on Wednesday as the company's latest flagship true wireless stereo (TWS) headsets. Unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, the Galaxy Buds 4 series was unveiled alongside the flagship Galaxy S26 series. The lineup includes the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro and the standard Galaxy Buds 4 models. The new TWS headsets will be available for purchase in select global markets soon. While the Pro model will be offered in three colourways, the standard variant will go on sale in two colourways. The new Galaxy Buds 4 series supports head gestures and features redesigned earbuds and a new charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Buds 4 Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are priced at Rs. 22,999. The new TWS from the South Korean tech giant will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Samsung India online store. While the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are offered in Black, Pink Gold, and White colour options, the standard Galaxy Buds 4 will go on sale in Black and White colourways.

Meanwhile, in the US, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is priced at $249 (about Rs. 23,000). On the other hand, the Galaxy Buds 4 cost $179 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, Galaxy Buds 4 Specifications, Features

(This is a developing story...)

