Psycho Saiyaan Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Tejasswi Prakash's Digital Debut?

Psycho Saiyaan is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Saurabh Tewari.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2026 16:00 IST
Psycho Saiyaan Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Tejasswi Prakash’s Digital Debut?

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Psycho Saiyaan is a tale of tension, chaos, and questions about what happens when love turns lethal

Highlights
  • Psycho Saiyaan is a romance thriller web series
  • It stars Ravi Kishan, Tejasswi Prakash, and Anud Singh Dhaka
  • Streaming now on Amazon MX Player with 6 episodes
Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, Psycho Saiyaan is a recently released romance-thriller web series that has finally reached audiences. The plot centers on Kartik Pandey, a young poet whose love turns into a dark obsession when he begins to chase his love interest, Charu, across cities. The story takes a thrilling turn when a ruthless gangster-politician, Huntry Chauhan, enters their lives. The series features promising sequences packed with obsession, further exploring themes of love, violence, and toxic romance.

When and Where to Watch Psycho Saiyaan

The series is currently streaming on Prime Video (MX Player) with six episodes. It is available in the Hindi language.

Official Trailer and Plot of Psycho Saiyaan

This romance thriller series revolves around Kartik Pandey (Played by Anud Singh Dhaka), a young poet from Ujjain, who comes across Charu Lata (Played by Tejasswi Prakash), and believes she is his fate. However, what begins as a light-hearted attachment soon turns into a dark obsession. Kartik further crosses his limits when he begins to follow Charu across cities and challenges the boundaries.

The plot further gets intense when Huntry Chauhan (Portrayed by Ravi Kishan) enters their lives and creates chaos. The series then escalates to a high-stakes, violent game.

Cast and Crew of Psycho Saiyaan

Psycho Saiyaan is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Saurabh Tewari under the Parin Multimedia banner. Marking the OTT debut of Tejasswi Prakash, the series stars her as Charu alongside Anud Singh Dhaka, who portrays the obsessive Kartik Pandey.

Ravi Kishan plays the pivotal role of Huntry Chauhan. The ensemble also features Srishti Shrivastava, Surbhi Chandna, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Vaarun Bhagat.

Reception of Psycho Saiyaan

The show has recently landed on the digital screens, and the response is currently awaited. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is not available.

 

Comments

Further reading: Psycho Saiyaan, romance thriller, Amazon MX Player, IMDb
Featured
