Prakambanam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Ganapathi and Sagar Surya Starrer Online?

Prakambanam is a Malayalam comedy-drama that brings together elements of rivalry, hostel life, politics, and emotional family conflict.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2026 18:44 IST
You can watch Prakambanam on Zee5, however, the date of release is not yet confirmed.

Highlights
  • Prakambanam premieres on ZEE5 for its OTT release
  • The film blends comedy, suspense, and emotional drama
  • Story revolves around three college friends and a strange ritual twist
Prakambanam is a Malayalam film making its OTT debut. It follows three college friends who find themselves in unusual situations as they navigate a life marked by rivalry, politics, and impulsive decisions. The story takes a turn when Sidhu (played by Ganapathi) attempts to perform a salvation ritual for his grandmother without telling his uncle or his atheist father. After an accidental mix-up involving the grandmother's ashes, which his friend Punyalan (Sagar Surya) mistakes for something else and inhales; the narrative shifts into a perfect blend of comedy and seriousness.

When and Where to Watch

Prakambanam is reported to be available for streaming on Zee5, however, the date of release is not yet confirmed.

Trailer and Plot

The story of Prakambanam is set in a men's hostel, which gives it a natural and authentic feel. The film follows three boys—Sidhu (Ganapathi), Punyalan (Sagar Surya), and Shankaran (Al Ameen)—who get caught in weird situations involving rivalry, politics, and difficult scenarios. The movie begins with an eerie sequence in Chembaka Veedu, before shifting to the hostel where the final-year students spend their lives boozing, partying, and focusing on their friendship.

The accidental inhalation of Sidhu's grandmother's ashes turns the plot spooky in a comic way. With many interesting turns, the story is a blend of spooky, humorous, and serious scenes that keep the audience glued until the end.

Cast and Crew

The Malayalam horror-comedy Prakambanam is directed by Vijesh Panathur, with a screenplay by Sreehari Vadakkan. The film stars Ganapathi as Sidharth (Sidhu), Sagar Surya as Antony (Punyalan), and Al Ameen as Shankaran. The supporting cast features veteran actress Mallika Sukumaran, along with Sheethal Joseph, Azeez Nedumangad, Rajesh Madhavan, and P. P. Kunhi Krishnan.

It is by Sreejith K.S., Sudhish N., and Blessy under the Navarasa Films banner in association with Stone Bench Studio.

Reception

Prakambanam is a low-budget movie, but it earned well at the box office when released. It has a 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb rating.

 

Further reading: ZEE5, IMDb
