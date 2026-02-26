Samsung Galaxy S26 series was launched in India and other global markets during the Galaxy Unpacked February 2026 event in San Francisco, California. The latest flagship S series includes the Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and the Galaxy S26. Currently on pre-order, the smartphones will soon be available for purchase via the company's online store and two e-commerce platforms in India. Meanwhile, in other regions, the phones will go on sale via Samsung's website. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ have been unveiled as the first phones to be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 chipset, which is built on a 2nm process. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is equipped with a custom octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset.

If you're wondering how much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 cost in different regions of the world, we have curated a price list for you, which includes their prices in India, the US, the UK, the UAE, and Germany. However, the South Korean tech conglomerate has yet to reveal prices in a few countries, like Japan.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Price in India, US, UAE, and Other Regions

In India, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at Rs. 1,39,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. Meanwhile, the higher-end option, featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, costs Rs. 1,59,999. Lastly, the 16GB+1TB option is priced at Rs. 1,89,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is priced at $1,299 (about Rs. 1,18,000), $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000) in the US. It is also available in 512GB and 1TB storage variants in the country, which are priced at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000) and $1,799 (about Rs. 1,64,000), respectively. In the UAE and Germany, the base variant of the handset offers 512GB storage.

Coming to the pricing of the Galaxy S26, its price in India starts at Rs. 87,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 1,07,999 for the option offering 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. In the US, the variants cost $899 (about Rs. 82,000) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), respectively.

Lastly, the Galaxy S26+ is priced in India at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,39,999 for the 256GB and 512GB storage options. In the US, the smartphone costs $1,099 (about Rs. 1,00,000) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) for the same storage variants, respectively.

Country Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S26+ Samsung Galaxy S26 India Rs. 1,39,999 Rs. 1,19,999 Rs. 87,999 US $1,299 $1,099 $899 UAE AED 5,099 (512GB) AED 4,299 (512GB) AED 3,599 (512GB) UK GBP 1,279 GBP 1,099 GBP 879 Germany EUR 1,449 (512GB) EUR 1,249 (512GB) EUR 999 (512GB)

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pre-Order and Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy S26 series is currently available for pre-order in all the countries listed above, and is scheduled to go on sale in the respective regions soon. In India, the phones will be available for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, and the Samsung online store. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is offered in Black, Blue, Purple, and White colour options, while the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ will go on sale in Black, Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, and White colourways.