Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Launched in India With 2nm Exynos 2600 Chip, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S26 with a 4,300mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 23:54 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S26+ features a 6.7-inc Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ run on Android 16 with One UI 8.5
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 has a 6.3-inch display
  • They feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle front facing camera
Samsung Galaxy S26 and Samsung Galaxy S26+ were launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event in California. The new flagship phones run on the company's latest in-house 2nm Exynos 2600 chip and run on Android 16 with the company's latest One UI 8.5 interface. The duo offers Galaxy AI features and has identical triple rear camera units, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The standard Galaxy S26 sports a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S26+ boasts a 6.7-inch display.

The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 were announced alongside the Galaxy S26 Ultra model. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro earphones were also launched during the event. 

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Price

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 starts at Rs. 87,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy S26+ is priced at Rs. 1,19,999 for the lowest 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. They are available in Blue, Black, Purple and White colours.

The Galaxy S26 is priced at Rs. 1,07,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the Samsung Galaxy S26+ is priced at 1,39,999 for the 12GB+512GB configuration. 

In the US, the 256GB and 512GB storage configurations of the Galaxy S26 cost $899 (about Rs. 82,000) and $1,099 (roughly Rs. 1,00,000), respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26+ is priced at $1,099 (about Rs. 1,00,000) and $1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,18,000) for the same storage variants, respectively.

The phones are set to go on sale in India via Amazon and the Samsung online store. 

Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Specifications

The dual SIM Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ run on Android 16 with Samsung's One UI 8.5 on top. The vanilla model features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display marks a slight increase over the 6.2-inch panel on the Galaxy S25.

There's a 6.7-inch (1,440x3,120 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the Galaxy S26+, with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Both displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

Both Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ are equipped with Samsung's in-house 2nm Exynos 2600 chipset, featuring a prime core operating at 3.9GHz. The duo is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, with 12GB RAM as standard. Samsung also says that the vapour chamber has been repositioned to the edges of the chip, and that it improves heat dissipation by 29 percent.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ carry the same triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and OIS support, a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens with OIS support and 3x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view.

On the front, Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ feature a 12-megapixel wide-angle selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens and 26mm focal length. The rear camera unit supports 8K video recording at 24/30 frames per second (fps) and 4K video recording at 30/60fps.

Connectivity options available on the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, QZSS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are gyroscope, e-compass, accelerometer, barometer, and proximity sensor. Both phones have an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S26 with a 4,300mAh lithium-ion battery, which is a bump over the 4,000mAh battery available in last year's Galaxy S25 model. The battery unit supports 25W wired charging and wireless charging. The phone measures 149.6x71.7x7.2mm and weighs 167g.

The Galaxy S26+ retain the 4,900mAh lithium-ion battery of the Galaxy S25+ with support for 45W wired charging and wireless charging. It measures 158.4x75.8x7.3mm and weighs 190g.

