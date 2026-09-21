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  • Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 7100 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 7100 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

The handset is available in Golden Blue Fusion, Blue Fusion, Ocean Green, Deep Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 12:59 IST
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 7100 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: AI+

Its dual-tone Colour Fusion finishes can shift in appearance under certain lighting

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Highlights
  • Price of the AI+ Nova 2 Power 5G in India starts at Rs. 16,999
  • It features a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Sales will begin via Flipkart starting September 24
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Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G was launched in India as the latest smartphone in the company's Nova 2 series. The new handset packs a 7,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging. It sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It also comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G runs Android 16 with the company's nxtQ OS and includes a dual-camera setup at the back.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G Price in India, Availability

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G India price starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 17,999. The handset is available in Golden Blue Fusion, Blue Fusion, Ocean Green, Deep Purple, and Midnight Black colour options.

The smartphone will be sold through Flipkart in India beginning September 24.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a 720x1,600-pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 450 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM).

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset, built on a 6nm process. It is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The company says the storage can be expanded by up to 1TB using a microSD card. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G runs Android 16 with nxtQ OS and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

For optics, the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G has a 48-megapixel primary rear camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor and an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash. The rear camera can record videos at up to 2K resolution at 30fps. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and support for 2K video recording at 30fps.

The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Connectivity options include 5G with SA and NSA support, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone weighs 222g and has an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging.

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Further reading: Ai Plus Nova 2 Power, Ai Plus Nova 2 Power Launch in India, Ai Plus Nova 2 Power 5G Price in india, Ai Plus Nova 2 Power Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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