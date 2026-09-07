Ai+ is set to launch the Ai+ Nova 2 Power smartphone in India soon. While Ai+ has not yet announced the exact launch date, a microsite for the upcoming Nova 2 series phone has gone live on Flipkart. The listing shows several key features, including the chipset, battery and charging speed. The Ai+ Nova 2 Power is confirmed to be offered in five colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. It is confirmed to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power India Launch Teased

A dedicated microsite for the Ai+ Nova 2 Power is now live on the Flipkart India website, revealing its key details, design, colourways and RAM and storage configurations. It is teased to be available in Blue Fusion, Blue Gold Fusion, Deep Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Green colours.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power features a raised, rounded camera module on the rear, housing two circular camera rings and an LED flash. The Ai+ branding is placed on the back, and the phone has a red-accented power button.

The microsite confirms that the Ai+ Nova 2 Power will ship with a 7,000mAh lithium polymer battery with support for 33W fast charging. Ai+ claims that the battery will provide all-day usage in a single charge. It is teased to be available in two RAM and storage configurations: 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB.

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 SoC. It will run on Ai+'s nxtQ OS.

Ai+ is expected to announce more details about the Ai+ Nova 2 Power ahead of its official launch in India. The Nova 2 smartphone lineup already includes AI+ Nova 2 5G and Nova 2 Ultra 5G, which launched in April this year with starting prices of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. They have 6.7-inch displays and a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. They carry 6,000mAh batteries.

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