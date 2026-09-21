Xiaomi 18 Pro series will be launched in China later this week as the tech giant's latest flagship handset lineup, the company announced Sunday. The lineup is expected to include two models. Apart from the launch date, the company has started teasing the design, colour options, specifications, and features. The Xiaomi 18 Pro series will be available for purchase in at least three colour options, with the addition of a new blue shade. Moreover, the Xiaomi 18 Pro lineup will be equipped with a hardware-based privacy display functionality, similar to Samsung's Privacy Display feature seen on the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Series Set to Launch on September 23

In a post on Weibo, the smartphone maker announced that the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will be launched in China on September 23 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), which means that the launch is only two days away. As previously mentioned, the lineup is expected to include two models, namely the Xiaomi 18 Pro and the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max. Both smartphones are teased to launch in at least three colour options, dubbed Black, Starry River Blue, and White.

In terms of design, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series is similar to its predecessor. The lineup is confirmed to sport a secondary display on the back, the same as last year. However, the rear display on the new lineup will offer an innovative suite of functionalities, which Xiaomi is calling “Versatile Back Screen” (translated from Chinese). The phone will also feature 0.99mm-thick bezels around the touchscreen on the front, along with a “micro-arc quad-curved” metal mid-frame on the sides.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also revealed the display features of the Xiaomi 18 Pro series. The Xiaomi 18 Pro will be equipped with a flat AMOLED display, featuring next-generation M11 luminescent material, new green light-emitting materials, enhanced luminous efficiency by 20 percent, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, and an RGB lossless array. Xiaomi also claims that the display panel will consume power equivalent to a 1.5K resolution screen, while delivering “clarity comparable” to a 2K resolution display.

Additionally, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will be launched this week with the new hardware-level privacy display functionality, which will work similarly to Samsung's Privacy Display technology. The panel will sport wide-view and narrow-view pixels. When the feature is enabled, the screen will turn off the wider pixels to reduce the viewing angle. This is said to help curb shoulder surfing.

Separately, tipster Debayan Roy (@Gadgetsdata) has shared the anticipated launch timeline of the Xiaomi 18 series in India. The leaker claims that the Xiaomi 18 series will be launched in the country later this year, in December. It is worth noting that the company did not launch the Pro models in India last year. Moreover, Xiaomi has yet to confirm this launch timeline. Hence, one should take it with a pinch of salt.