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OnePlus Ace 7 Series to Launch With a New ‘Sophisticated’ Technology for Notable Performance Upgrade, Tipster Claims

OnePlus Ace 7 will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 September 2026 12:44 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Series to Launch With a New ‘Sophisticated’ Technology for Notable Performance Upgrade, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 7 will succeed last year's OnePlus Ace 6

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 7 might offer up to a 185Hz refresh rate
  • OnePlus Ace 7 could be equipped with a 9,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus has yet to confirm the launch of the Ace 7 series
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OnePlus Ace 6 series was introduced in October last year with the launch of the standard model. Later, the phone was joined by the OnePlus Ace 6T and OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra in December 2025 and April 2026, respectively. The leaks regarding the successor to the lineup have been surfacing online for a while, hinting at what one can expect from the purported OnePlus Ace 7 lineup. Recently, a report highlighted that the OnePlus Ace 7 will be powered by last year's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset. Now, a tipster claims that OnePlus will equip the handset with a new technology that will help deliver notable performance enhancements.

OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared that an unspecified smartphone maker is planning to equip its mid-range handset with a new “sophisticated” technology. According to a Gizmochina report the details belong to the OnePlus Ace 7 series. The new technology will reportedly help elevate the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset to “a whole new level”.

While the leaker did not specify which technology the OnePlus Ace 7 series will be launched with, the report claims, citing other posts, that it could be a new thermal management system. The OnePlus Ace 7 is said to feature a large active cooling fan, which will allow the handset to dissipate heat away from the chipset and other core components faster. If this is true, it might reduce the chances of throttling due to overheating.

However, this might not be the only upgrade the OnePlus Ace 7 series might offer. Recently, a report highlighted that the standard OnePlus Ace 7 model will be equipped with a display that refreshes at up to 185Hz. Moreover, the smartphone will reportedly boast a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus is expected to use a custom version of Qualcomm's 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which could be identified by the model number SM8850Q. Apart from this, the OnePlus Ace 7 will reportedly be launched with support for 100W or 120W wired fast charging. It might also carry a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, offering up to 3.5x optical zoom and the Samsung JN5 sensor. However, OnePlus has yet to confirm these details.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Series, OnePlus, OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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